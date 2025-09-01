Balu Brigada Open 'Portal' With New Album

(Atlantic) Alt-pop duo Balu Brigada have officially opened the door to Portal - their long-awaited debut album - out now via Atlantic Records/ARRO Records/Warner Australia.

A sweeping, emotional, and sonically adventurous collection of songs, Portal finds brothers Henry and Pierre Beasley pushing their boundaries and cementing their place as one of 2025's most vital new voices in alternative pop. The album includes breakout singles "So Cold," "Backseat," and the existential pop anthem "What Do We Ever Really Know?" - each one offering a glimpse into the band's evolving sound and introspective lyricism.

The album was built over three years across cities like New York, Berlin, and their native Auckland, with each place leaving a unique sonic fingerprint. From the heavy, grungy textures of the NYC sessions to the serene, introspective energy of their roots in NZ, the duo curated a sound that blends indie rock urgency with alt-pop finesse and festival-sized ambition.

Their single "So Cold," has soared with over 55 million global streams, a #1 spot on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart, and a late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! The track's success, including a placement on EA Sports' FC 25 soundtrack, marked a major breakthrough for the duo, earning them the title of Billboard's Chartbreaker for April 2025.

Other tracks like the expansive "Backseat" (with 16M+ streams and growing radio airplay globally) and "What Do We Ever Really Know?" continue to draw new fans into Balu Brigada's vibrant world. Adding to the project's momentum, "Sideways" also premiered on Zane Lowe earlier on Tuesday (8/26).

To celebrate the release, Balu Brigada will hit the road this fall on their biggest North American headline tour to date. The Portal Tour kicks off October 3rd with a SOLD OUT show in Mexico City and will see the duo play iconic venues across the U.S. and Canada - including Webster Hall in NYC, The Fonda Theatre in LA, and 9:30 Club in DC.

Related Stories

Balu Brigada Asks 'what Do We Ever Really Know?' With New Video

Balu Brigada Rock Jimmy Kimmel LIVE

News > Balu Brigada