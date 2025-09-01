Dylan Cotrone Shares 'Front Porch Famous' Video As 'Weekend Religion' Arrives

(Columbia) Dylan Cotrone today shares his highly anticipated EP, Weekend Religion, available now on all streaming platforms. The five-track collection captures Dylan's unique blend of small-town spirit and coastal escapism - mixing bright, upbeat melodies with breezy guitar and a classic rock songwriting style that finds freedom in the in-between moments.

"Weekend Religion is my personal story of finding balance between faith and freedom," Dylan shares. "Growing up in a Christian household, faith and structure were my cornerstones, but stepping into college life brought a whirlwind of new experiences-some that took me too far from who I was. Coming back home helped me find my grounding again. Now, weekends with my lifelong friends in our small beach town have become our own kind of ritual-a celebration that's just as meaningful as any Sunday service. This EP is about that push and pull-finding peace in both the simplicity of faith and the joy of weekend freedom."

The Weekend Religion EP brings together his recent tracks "Weekend Religion", "Florida California (State of Mind)," and "Looks A Little Something Like You," alongside two brand-new tracks: "That's So Crazy" and "Front Porch Famous." Stream it here

One of the new highlights, "Front Porch Famous," arrives with an official video and rides bouncy production, woozy rhythms, and bleary-eyed electric guitar. Right out of the gate, Dylan declares, "Don't need to be on the Walk of Fame, just a bar where they know my name." It all builds into a chantable hook-"Front porch famous, barefoot kings."

"I've had a brief taste and glimpse into a world filled with fame, glamour, and flashing lights, but nothing compares to the recognition and love I get from my friends, my family, and the people in my hometown," says Dylan. "That will always mean more to me than any spotlight ever could, and that's exactly what "Front Porch Famous" is about - finding joy in the simple things, and realizing that being known and loved at home is the greatest kind of fame there is."

On Weekend Religion, Dylan bottles up golden-hour glow and sea salt air into songs that feel both nostalgic and forward-looking-built for beach bars, front porches, and long drives, with one foot rooted in Bradenton and the other wherever the road leads next.

Related Stories

Dylan Cotrone Shares New Song 'Looks A Little Something Like You'

Dylan Cotrone Announces Weekend Religion EP

Dylan Cotrone Shares 'Florida California (State of Mind)' Video

News > Dylan Cotrone