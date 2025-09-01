Faith Hopkins Announces 'Love & Insanity' EP With Stream Of New Song 'Open Book'

(ERM) Faith Hopkins announced her forthcoming EP, Love & Insanity, due October 10. To coincide with the announcement, she released a new track, "Open Book," available now. Written by Hopkins, Kyle Clark, Emily Landis, and Evan Cline, the song details a relationship that got lost in translation.

"'Open Book' is about being completely honest in a relationship-spelling it out, bold and underlined-and still not being understood," Hopkins said. "It's an upbeat track made to be screamed in your car...or right in his face, if you get the chance. And this song is just the beginning. My EP, Love & Insanity, dives into all the ways love can make you feel unhinged. It's about how love can make you a little insane-it's wild, it's real, and it's exactly how I want to introduce myself to the world."

On Love & Insanity, Faith weaves in the emotional honesty, wit, and charm of artists like Kacey Musgraves and Sabrina Carpenter, all while carving out her own distinctive style and sound. Among the six tracks on the project is Hopkins' fiery breakup anthem "Let Him Have It," which she released earlier this year. Upon its release, All Country News noted that Hopkins "wastes no time establishing herself as a force to be reckoned with," lauding her vocals that "shine bright, full of spitfire energy and undeniable command," while swinging "between sultry and savage with the ease of a seasoned pro." Love & Insanity highlights Hopkins' shimmering voice and signature sass as she navigates the highs and lows of love for a girl in her twenties with raw, relatable storytelling.

Love & Insanity Track Listing:

1. Insanity (Written by Faith Hopkins, Jenna Johnson, Kyle Clark | Produced by Kyle Clark)

2. Open Book (Written by Faith Hopkins, Kyle Clark, Emily Landis, Evan Cline | Produced by Kyle Clark)

3. Dodged A Bullet (Written by Faith Hopkins, Kyle Clark, Trent Wayne | Produced by Kyle Clark)

4. Get Away With Murder (Written by Faith Hopkins, Evan Cline, Emily Landis | Produced by Evan Cline)

5. Break It You Buy It (Written by Faith Hopkins, Evan Cline, Jackson Foote, Connor McCutcheon| Produced by Evan Cline)

6. Let Him Have It (Written by Faith Hopkins, Kyle Clark, Sarah Killian, McCall Chapin| Produced by Kyle Clark)

