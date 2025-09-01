GIGI Shares New Song 'LMK'

(Warner) Rising R&B powerhouse GIGI continues to redefine modern soul with the release of her seductive new single, "LMK" out now via Marki Records / Warner Records. Blending nostalgic '90s grooves with a contemporary edge, the track is an intoxicating taste of her highly anticipated EP, set to arrive this Fall.
On "LMK," GIGI delivers a sexy yet upbeat confession of desire, finally surrendering to a long-awaited moment with someone she's been drawn to. Her melodic voice glides over sultry production, showcasing the raw passion and timeless emotion that have quickly made her one of R&B's most captivating new voices. The result is a song that feels both nostalgic and fresh... seductive enough for late nights, yet bold enough to set the tone for the next wave of R&B.
"This record is about temptation and letting yourself live in the moment you've been waiting for," says GIGI. "It's fun, it's sensual, and it's true to the kind of R&B I grew up loving, music that makes you feel something."
With previous singles like "My Muse," "Fumbled Me," and "Tidal Wave," GIGI has proven her ability to weave vulnerability and empowerment into unforgettable songs. Now, with "LMK," she leans into a more seductive side of her artistry while staying true to her vision of bringing the golden age of R&B back to the forefront.
Having already earned recognition from Billboard, VIBE, and BET, GIGI's upcoming EP will cement her as a leading voice in today's R&B revival. Sexy, soulful, and timeless, "LMK" is just the beginning.
