Jason Aldean Guests On New Episode Of Armchair Expert Podcast

(BBR) Country music star Jason Aldean joined Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on this week's Armchair Expert Podcast ahead of the launch of Aldean's new single, "How Far Does A Goodbye Go," scheduled for release later this month (9/12).

Armchair Expert Episode Description: Jason Aldean is a Grammy-nominated country music artist. Jason joins the Armchair Expert to discuss the chameleonic effects of not spending more than two years at any school growing up, teaching himself guitar via cassette player, and how big the gap feels between his real-life and performance personas.

Jason and Dax talk about the eye-opening experience of playing bars while in high school, how he puts his fingerprint on a song he hears promise in, and his adjustment from desert dwelling to sudden chart-topping success. Jason explains learning how to tour in a tenable way with his family, dealing with PTSD and survivor's guilt on behalf of his fans, and the reality in the country songwriting trope of 'three chords and the truth.'

With 30 No. 1 hits, 20 billion streams, and more than 20 million albums sold, Aldean has solidified his place as one of the most influential artists of his generation. His most recent single, "Whiskey Drink," recently topped the country radio charts, marking his 30th career No. 1.

The reigning ACM Artist of the Decade has also earned multiple top honors, including 3x ACM Entertainer of the Year. Currently on the US leg of his FULL THROTTLE Tour, Aldean recently partnered with 13-year-old Houston native DJ Daniel to raise $200,000 for Heroes For Children during his local Houston, TX tour stop after he reached out to Jason via social media .

The FULL THROTTLE Tour continues throughout the US before launching its extended international run in New Zealand and Australia in 2026, marking Aldean's first return to Australia since headlining in 2016.

