.

Lithe Shares 'Name My Price' Video

09-01-2025
Lithe Shares 'Name My Price' Video

(Atlantic) Lithe, the most underrated out of the new school, continues his ascent with new single "Name My Price". Fresh off "Cannonball'" with Don Toliver - a collab still running up streams and moving the culture - he keeps the momentum going.

With "Name My Price," Lithe doubles down on his reputation as a boundary-pushing hip-hop artist, delivering another self-produced track that showcases his distinguished talent. The single is a preview of what's to come, with a larger body of work expected before the year's end.

The accompanying visual for "Name My Price" captures Lithe's signature aesthetic: mysterious, gritty, and cinematic, set against the pulse of the streets late at night. It's another glimpse into an artist who moves with intent, authenticity, and a vision that can't be boxed in.

Lithe has quietly entrenched himself at the forefront of the culture. Since emerging in 2018, he has steadily built a loyal following as he's served up songs as singer, songwriter, and producer at a prolific pace. The enigmatic artist reached critical mass with the viral hit "Fall Back" in 2024, which has amassed a staggering 300 million Spotify streams and attracted NAV and Lil Tjay for official remixes. Earlier this year, he released the Lost In Euphoria EP highlighted by "Touch Tight," and "444".

Related Stories
Lithe Shares 'Name My Price' Video

News > Lithe

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

Day In Rock

Def Leppard Reveal 2026 Summer Tour Plans- Josey Scott In New Band With W.A.S.P. Icon and Tesla Cofounders- Yes Expand 'Fly From Here - Return Trip'- more

Cyndi Lauper Joined By Cher, John Legend, Joni Mitchell At Final Show- My Chemical Romance Jam Smashing Pumpkins Classic With Billy Corgan- more

Day In Country

Jason Aldean Guests On New Episode Of Armchair Expert Podcast- Reba McEntire Shares 'Trailblazer (Live From Music City Rodeo)' Video- more

-
Day In Pop

Carin Leon and Kacey Musgraves Team For 'Lost In Translation' Duet- Sabrina Carpenter Shares 'Tears' Video- more

Reviews

Road Trip: Autumn Fun Awaits in Clarksville, Tennessee

Sites and Sounds: September Music Festivals

Late Summer Gift Guide

Cruise News: Sixthman's Live Loud Fest Will Sail in November

Devon Allman - The Blues Summit

Latest News

Teen Creeps Get Shrunken Down For 'Anywhere' Video

Josey Scott In New Band With W.A.S.P. Icon and Tesla Cofounders

In Mourning Share 'North Star' Video

Styx Celebrate 'Pieces Of Eight' Anniversary

End It Deliver 'Wrong Side Of Heaven' Ahead of Superheaven And Blink-182 Dates

Dylan Cotrone Shares 'Front Porch Famous' Video As 'Weekend Religion' Arrives

Def Leppard Reveal 2026 Summer Tour Plans

Yes Expand 'Fly From Here - Return Trip' For Special Super Deluxe Reissue