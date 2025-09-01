Lithe Shares 'Name My Price' Video

(Atlantic) Lithe, the most underrated out of the new school, continues his ascent with new single "Name My Price". Fresh off "Cannonball'" with Don Toliver - a collab still running up streams and moving the culture - he keeps the momentum going.
With "Name My Price," Lithe doubles down on his reputation as a boundary-pushing hip-hop artist, delivering another self-produced track that showcases his distinguished talent. The single is a preview of what's to come, with a larger body of work expected before the year's end.
The accompanying visual for "Name My Price" captures Lithe's signature aesthetic: mysterious, gritty, and cinematic, set against the pulse of the streets late at night. It's another glimpse into an artist who moves with intent, authenticity, and a vision that can't be boxed in.
Lithe has quietly entrenched himself at the forefront of the culture. Since emerging in 2018, he has steadily built a loyal following as he's served up songs as singer, songwriter, and producer at a prolific pace. The enigmatic artist reached critical mass with the viral hit "Fall Back" in 2024, which has amassed a staggering 300 million Spotify streams and attracted NAV and Lil Tjay for official remixes. Earlier this year, he released the Lost In Euphoria EP highlighted by "Touch Tight," and "444".
Def Leppard Reveal 2026 Summer Tour Plans- Josey Scott In New Band With W.A.S.P. Icon and Tesla Cofounders- Yes Expand 'Fly From Here - Return Trip'- more
Cyndi Lauper Joined By Cher, John Legend, Joni Mitchell At Final Show- My Chemical Romance Jam Smashing Pumpkins Classic With Billy Corgan- more
Jason Aldean Guests On New Episode Of Armchair Expert Podcast- Reba McEntire Shares 'Trailblazer (Live From Music City Rodeo)' Video- more
Carin Leon and Kacey Musgraves Team For 'Lost In Translation' Duet- Sabrina Carpenter Shares 'Tears' Video- more
Road Trip: Autumn Fun Awaits in Clarksville, Tennessee
Sites and Sounds: September Music Festivals
Cruise News: Sixthman's Live Loud Fest Will Sail in November
Devon Allman - The Blues Summit
Teen Creeps Get Shrunken Down For 'Anywhere' Video
Josey Scott In New Band With W.A.S.P. Icon and Tesla Cofounders
In Mourning Share 'North Star' Video
Styx Celebrate 'Pieces Of Eight' Anniversary
End It Deliver 'Wrong Side Of Heaven' Ahead of Superheaven And Blink-182 Dates
Dylan Cotrone Shares 'Front Porch Famous' Video As 'Weekend Religion' Arrives
Def Leppard Reveal 2026 Summer Tour Plans
Yes Expand 'Fly From Here - Return Trip' For Special Super Deluxe Reissue