Lithe Shares 'Name My Price' Video

(Atlantic) Lithe, the most underrated out of the new school, continues his ascent with new single "Name My Price". Fresh off "Cannonball'" with Don Toliver - a collab still running up streams and moving the culture - he keeps the momentum going.

With "Name My Price," Lithe doubles down on his reputation as a boundary-pushing hip-hop artist, delivering another self-produced track that showcases his distinguished talent. The single is a preview of what's to come, with a larger body of work expected before the year's end.

The accompanying visual for "Name My Price" captures Lithe's signature aesthetic: mysterious, gritty, and cinematic, set against the pulse of the streets late at night. It's another glimpse into an artist who moves with intent, authenticity, and a vision that can't be boxed in.

Lithe has quietly entrenched himself at the forefront of the culture. Since emerging in 2018, he has steadily built a loyal following as he's served up songs as singer, songwriter, and producer at a prolific pace. The enigmatic artist reached critical mass with the viral hit "Fall Back" in 2024, which has amassed a staggering 300 million Spotify streams and attracted NAV and Lil Tjay for official remixes. Earlier this year, he released the Lost In Euphoria EP highlighted by "Touch Tight," and "444".

