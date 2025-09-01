MASON Share 'Waiting For You' Video To Mark New Album's Arrival

(BJF) Eonian Records is excited to unveil "Waiting for You," the powerful new single and music video from melodic AOR rock band MASON. This adrenaline-charged track marks the third single from the group's new album, 'Seconds to Impact', which officially drops TODAY, September 1, 2025 through Eonian Records and global retail outlets.

Led by Canadian-born multi-instrumentalist Marcus Mason, MASON delivers a bold, modern take on classic hard rock, blending soaring hooks, rich melodies, and anthemic arrangements. The core lineup features Mason (lead vocals, bass, rhythm guitar), Jimmy Katone (drums), Peter Penhallow (keyboards), and Josef "Peppi" Gebhard (lead guitar), a seasoned ensemble known for their tight musical chemistry and high-octane performances.

Following the success of their 2024 debut I Can't Wait (Lions Pride Music), MASON returns with Seconds to Impact, a record that pushes their signature sound to new heights. From stadium-ready rockers to emotionally charged ballads, the album promises a dynamic listening experience for AOR and melodic rock fans worldwide.

"This album takes everything we started and elevates it," says Marcus Mason. "Every track is crafted to stay with you, whether it's a hard-hitting anthem or a smooth, melodic cut."

Featuring an All-Star Lineup:

In addition to the core band, Seconds to Impact showcases an impressive roster of guest musicians:

Rick Mead on Guitars (Helix, Syre, Platinum Overdose)

Markus Pfeffer on Guitars (Barnabas Sky, Atlantis Drive, Lazerus Dream)

Jon Willoughby on Guitars (Bombay, Rio, Big Talk, Leo Lyons Band, Starseedz)

John McAfee on Guitars (The Affair, Big Game, Whitehead & Mac)

Steve Rodford on Percussion (Rio, Leo Lyons Band, John Verity, Asia, The Zombies)

tSooraj (Snarm) on Backing Vocals

Tim Thompson on Backing Vocals (Aces Wild, Abandoned Souls)

"Working with this incredible group of artists has been a career highlight," Mason adds. "They each brought something exceptional to the music."

Related Stories

Tedeschi Trucks Band 'Feelin' Alright' With Dave Mason And Anders Osborne

The Devil Wears Prada Loses A Member

Watch Vincent Mason's 'Damned If I Do' Visualizer

Halestorm Cover 'Perry Mason' At Ozzy Osbourne Farewell Concert

News > MASON