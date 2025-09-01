Rachel Platten Announces New Album With 'Stand By You (Rachel's Version'

(2b) Emmy Award-winning, multi-platinum artist, and globally beloved singer-songwriter Rachel Platten releases "Stand By You (Rachel's Version)" reviving one of her most cherished hits with renewed heart and power. The release coincides with the announcement of her upcoming album Fight Song (Rachel's Version), arriving September 26.

This landmark project reimagines Rachel's most iconic songs from her Wildfire era with deeper resonance, including the undeniable anthem "Fight Song," which has been streamed over 3 billion times worldwide, with 1 billion of those streams on Spotify alone. The album also features the long-awaited fan-favorite "Begin Again" (originally heard on Pretty Little Liars) and rare live recordings. This release commemorates the ten-year anniversary of "Fight Song" while also celebrating Rachel taking ownership of her masters.

Speaking on the release, Rachel shares: "I'm proud to share that on 9/29, I'll release Rachel's Versions, featuring Fight Song, Stand By You, and other tracks from Wildfire. These songs have lived in the world for a decade, shaping moments of strength, doubt, and connection. Now, as we mark the 10-year anniversary of Fight Song, I've returned to them, not to change them, but to reclaim them. These versions reflect the voice I have now, the wisdom I've gained, and the pride of owning my masters. Huge thanks to Taylor Swift for inspiring artists to take control of their work, to Jon Levine for joining me again, and to all of you who have stood by me. I can't wait for you to hear these songs again - fully, completely, and unapologetically mine."

In addition to the above, Rachel has announced a one-time celebration show of "Fight Song" on October 16 at Irving Plaza in NY, NY in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. All proceeds will be donated to the Susan G. Komen Foundation to continue the fight against breast cancer.

Rachel Platten is an Emmy Award-winning, multi-platinum artist, songwriter, and activist whose music embodies empowerment, hope, and resilience. She first captivated the world with her breakout anthem "Fight Song," an enduring cultural touchstone that topped charts globally and inspired movements, personal triumphs, and countless stories of courage.

Since then, Rachel has sold millions of albums, toured internationally, and performed on stages from Good Morning America to the White House. Her anthems continue to uplift and inspire, while her advocacy for mental health, women's empowerment, education, and cancer research reflects the same authenticity and heart that define her music.

