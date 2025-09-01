Sabrina Carpenter Shares 'Tears' Video

(Island Records) Two-time GRAMMY Award-winning record-breaking global superstar Sabrina Carpenter releases her highly anticipated new album, Man's Best Friend. In tandem with the album, Sabrina also unveils the official video for "Tears". Directed by Bardia Zeinali, Colman Domingo stars in the music video alongside Sabrina.

Written by Sabrina and her frequent collaborators Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & John Ryan, and also co-produced by Sabrina, Jack and John, Sabrina's signature witty lyricism is on full display as she blends addictive pop melodies with clever and bold storytelling that makes every track feel like a newfound secret.

Man's Best Friend features 12 tracks, including the album's certified platinum lead single, "Manchild," which debuted directly at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. "Manchild" marked Sabrina's second chart-topper, following last summer's hit "Please Please Please," and Island Records' first No. 1 debut.

The Hollywood Reporter raved, "The "Espresso" singer is back to take her summer song crown for the second year in a row with her infectiously catchy new single." Since its release, the song's critically acclaimed music video has amassed nearly 60 million views. "Carpenter radiates in feel-good disco energy" wrote Rolling Stone. Now, Sabrina closes out the summer with a pop album that is sure to be on repeat well into the new year.

Man's Best Friend is Sabrina's seventh studio album and follows her monumental album, Short n' Sweet. Released last August, Short n' Sweet topped the charts worldwide and had one of the biggest global debuts of 2024. All three singles off the album, "Espresso" (2.4 billion), "Please Please Please" (1.5 billion), and "Taste" (1.1 billion) entered the coveted Billions Club on Spotify. Short n' Sweet sold 10 million albums globally.

Short n' Sweet garnered Sabrina six GRAMMY nods as a first-time GRAMMY nominee and won two awards for her GRAMMY debut. Sabrina took home the "Best Pop Vocal Album" award for Short n' Sweet along with "Best Pop Solo Performance" for the album's lead single, "Espresso." Following the GRAMMYs, Sabrina released Short n' Sweet (Deluxe), which featured five additional songs, including a duet with global icon Dolly Parton on "Please Please Please" and "Busy Woman," which Sabrina debuted live on her sold-out headlining arena tour.

Internationally, Sabrina shattered records by becoming the first female artist to hold the top three spots on the UK Singles Chart simultaneously with "Taste," "Please Please Please," and "Espresso." She also set a new benchmark for most weeks at #1 in a single year by a female artist on the UK chart-totaling 21 weeks-and became the first international artist to receive the BRITs' Global Success award. This past July, Sabrina headlined BST Hyde Park, where she performed "Manchild" live for the first time and brought out Duran Duran for a surprise rendition of "Hungry Like The Wolf."

Next week, Sabrina will be making her highly anticipated return to the VMA stage. As a 14x nominee, she is up for eight awards this year including the night's biggest award for Video of the Year for "Manchild" as well as Best Pop Artist, Best Album, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Best Visual Effects. Earlier this month, Sabrina returned to Lollapalooza as a headliner, drawing one of the largest crowds of the festival.

This fall, Sabrina will embark on the second sold-out North American leg of her highly praised Short n' Sweet Tour. The tour kicks off on October 23rd in Pittsburgh and will stop at major arenas in New York, Nashville, Toronto, and Los Angeles. Sabrina will perform five nights at Madison Square Garden in New York and six nights at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, concluding on November 23rd. This second leg follows the massive success of the previous 33-date sold-out North American tour last November, as well as the sold-out European leg, which saw additional shows added in four cities due to overwhelming demand.

