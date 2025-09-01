Tedeschi Trucks Band Share 'She Came In Through the Bathroom Window' Feat Warren Haynes And Anders Osborne

(Division PR) Tedeschi Trucks Band (TTB), the GRAMMY Award-winning band led by the dynamic duo of Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, has released "She Came In Through the Bathroom Window," offering one more tease from their album Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited (LIVE AT LOCKN') with Leon Russell, out September 12th via Fantasy Records.
The new single features guest appearances from Warren Haynes on lead vocals and guitar and Anders Osborne on guitar. A decade later, the long-awaited release of Tedeschi Trucks Band and Leon Russell Present: Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited (LIVE AT LOCKN') marks the first time the iconic 2015 tribute performance will be available on global streaming platforms, CD, and vinyl.
Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited (LIVE AT LOCKN') is a vibrant tribute to one of the most iconic live rock collaborations in music history. Originally led by Joe Cocker and legendary keyboardist and bandleader Leon Russell in 1970, Mad Dogs & Englishmen was a raucous, soulful tour that brought together a massive ensemble of musicians. In September 2015, Tedeschi Trucks Band - helmed by guitar virtuoso Derek Trucks and powerhouse vocalist Susan Tedeschi - revived this landmark event, infusing it with their own blend of Southern soul, blues, and rock.
The historic, star-studded tribute concert took place at the Virginia-based LOCKN' Festival 45 years after the original tour. That night, TTB's 12-piece ensemble and Russell welcomed original Mad Dogs members, such as Rita Coolidge, Claudia Lennear, and Chris Stainton, along with a diverse group of special guests including Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes, Warren Haynes, Anders Osborne, and Dave Mason. The stage often swelled to over 20 musicians, echoing the original tour's grand, communal spirit. The setlist included memorable performances of such hits as the previously released singles "The Letter" featuring Tedeschi on lead vocals and "Feelin' Alright" featuring Mason, who penned the hit, on lead vocals and Osborne on guitar, as well as "The Weight," "Delta Lady," "With A Little Help From My Friends" and many more.
Tedeschi Trucks Band, known for their dynamic interplay and emotional depth, breathe fresh life into these classic songs. More than just nostalgia, TTB and Leon Russell's Mad Dogs & Englishmen set at LOCKN' shows how timeless this communal approach to music-making still is - vibrant, necessary, and alive.
Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited (LIVE AT LOCKN') serves as the audio companion to TTB's documentary Learning to Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs & Englishmen (2021). The film, a unique retelling of the "Mad Dogs and Englishmen" tour as seen through the lens of Tedeschi Trucks Band, blends archival footage with new interviews and performance and rehearsal footage from the LOCKN' tribute set.
Tedeschi Trucks Band's expansive North American Live in '25 Tour, produced by Live Nation, continues tonight (August 29th) for the last few co-headlining shows with Whiskey Myers. Then, starting Wednesday, September 3rd, they'll join forces with longtime friends Gov't Mule for a run of co-headlining shows. TTB are on the road until October 25th traveling along the Eastern Seaboard. Select upcoming dates will include special guests Steve Winwood, Little Feat, and Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel in various cities. Find dates and tickets here
Tedeschi Trucks Band and Leon Russell Present: Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited (LIVE AT LOCKN') Track Listing:
The Letter - ft. Susan Tedeschi
Darling Be Home Soon - ft. Susan Tedeschi & Doyle Bramhall II
Dixie Lullaby - ft. Doyle Bramhall II
Sticks and Stones - ft. Chris Robinson
Girl From the North Country - ft. Claudia Lennear
Let's Go Get Stoned - ft. Susan Tedeschi
Feelin' Alright - ft. Dave Mason & Anders Osborne
She Came in Through the Bathroom Window - ft. Warren Haynes & Anders Osborne
Bird On The Wire - ft. Rita Coolidge & Doyle Bramhall II
The Weight - ft. Rita Coolidge, Pamela Polland, Susan Tedeschi, Claudia Lennear & Doyle Bramhall II
Delta Lady - ft. John Bell
Space Captain - ft. Susan Tedeschi & Chris Robinson
With A Little Help From My Friends - ft. Chris Robinson, Susan Tedeschi, Dave Mason & Doyle Bramhall II
The Ballad of Mad Dogs and Englishmen
