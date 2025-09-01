Teen Creeps Get Shrunken Down For 'Anywhere' Video

(Cannonball) Teen Creeps are releasing their third studio album, 'Today Is The Day' on September 5th. Ahead of the album release, the band have dropped new single 'Anywhere'.

It's their most anthemic song yet and bears resemblance to the energetic Springsteen-goes-punk sound of JAPANDROIDS. When singer Bert Vliegen screams out "I'm not going anywhere", he's talking about his band.

Bert: "When we started writing the new album, I kind of suffered from writer's block. Until we celebrated our 10 year anniversary as a band. It made me realize how much I enjoy playing with these guys, even after all those years.

"It inspired me to write this song about our band, what it has meant to me and what it still does. Basically, 'ANYWHERE' is about finding something you love and taking pride in it. I hope it inspires confidence and energy in whoever hears it."

