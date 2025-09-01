(Cannonball) Teen Creeps are releasing their third studio album, 'Today Is The Day' on September 5th. Ahead of the album release, the band have dropped new single 'Anywhere'.
It's their most anthemic song yet and bears resemblance to the energetic Springsteen-goes-punk sound of JAPANDROIDS. When singer Bert Vliegen screams out "I'm not going anywhere", he's talking about his band.
Bert: "When we started writing the new album, I kind of suffered from writer's block. Until we celebrated our 10 year anniversary as a band. It made me realize how much I enjoy playing with these guys, even after all those years.
"It inspired me to write this song about our band, what it has meant to me and what it still does. Basically, 'ANYWHERE' is about finding something you love and taking pride in it. I hope it inspires confidence and energy in whoever hears it."
Def Leppard Reveal 2026 Summer Tour Plans- Josey Scott In New Band With W.A.S.P. Icon and Tesla Cofounders- Yes Expand 'Fly From Here - Return Trip'- more
Cyndi Lauper Joined By Cher, John Legend, Joni Mitchell At Final Show- My Chemical Romance Jam Smashing Pumpkins Classic With Billy Corgan- more
Jason Aldean Guests On New Episode Of Armchair Expert Podcast- Reba McEntire Shares 'Trailblazer (Live From Music City Rodeo)' Video- more
Carin Leon and Kacey Musgraves Team For 'Lost In Translation' Duet- Sabrina Carpenter Shares 'Tears' Video- more
Road Trip: Autumn Fun Awaits in Clarksville, Tennessee
Sites and Sounds: September Music Festivals
Cruise News: Sixthman's Live Loud Fest Will Sail in November
Devon Allman - The Blues Summit
Teen Creeps Get Shrunken Down For 'Anywhere' Video
Josey Scott In New Band With W.A.S.P. Icon and Tesla Cofounders
In Mourning Share 'North Star' Video
Styx Celebrate 'Pieces Of Eight' Anniversary
End It Deliver 'Wrong Side Of Heaven' Ahead of Superheaven And Blink-182 Dates
Dylan Cotrone Shares 'Front Porch Famous' Video As 'Weekend Religion' Arrives
Def Leppard Reveal 2026 Summer Tour Plans
Yes Expand 'Fly From Here - Return Trip' For Special Super Deluxe Reissue