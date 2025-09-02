Ben Quad Share 'It's Just A Title' Video

(BPM) Ben Quad has announced their new album 'Wisher', set for release on November 14 via Pure Noise Records. Alongside the announcement, the band shared the first single, "It's Just A Title", available to stream now on all platforms, with its official music video out today as well.
'Wisher' serves as the follow-up to Ben Quad's 2022 debut 'I'm Scared That's All There Is'. While the first record captured the uncertainty of youth, 'Wisher' reflects a more hopeful perspective, with the title symbolizing the part of ourselves that looks ahead to a better future. The new album feels like a response to the band's earlier work, offering growth and optimism in place of doubt.
Leaving the Sooner State for New Jersey, the band connected with producer Jon Markson (The Story So Far, Drug Church) to bring the album to life, taking up residence at his farm/studio for their first real studio experience. Amidst barnyard animals and peaceful countryside, the idyllic setting provided the perfect backdrop - full of time and space - to find themselves and the next evolution of their sound.
"'It's Just A Title' is about living with constant existential insecurity and questioning whether life now is any better than before," says guitarist Edgar Viveros. "Musically, we drew inspiration from bands like All-American Rejects and Motion City Soundtrack, leaning into pop elements like heavy synths and a guitar solo. It was the first time we broke away from strict Midwest emo and punk structures, and it came together faster than anything we've written. For the video, we just wanted to have fun; silk robes, over-the-top vibes, and a tongue-in-cheek take on 'suffering from success."
The Sex Pistols Cancel North American Tour Due To Injury- The Who Announce Massive 'Who Are You' Super Deluxe Edition- Oasis Conquer America- Saliva- more
Def Leppard Reveal 2026 Summer Tour Plans- Yes Expand 'Fly From Here - Return Trip' For Special Super Deluxe Reissue- more
Russell Dickerson Shares Round 1 of RUSSELLMANIA Tour 2026 Dates- Clay Walker Leads Troubadour Festival- Earl Scruggs Music Festival Draws Record Turnout- more
Stray Kids Top Billboard 200 And Break Records With 'KARMA'- Zara Larsson Share North American Tour Plans- Miguel Celebrating 40th Birthday With New Album- more
Road Trip: Autumn Fun Awaits in Clarksville, Tennessee
Sites and Sounds: September Music Festivals
Cruise News: Sixthman's Live Loud Fest Will Sail in November
Devon Allman - The Blues Summit
Young the Giant Unplug For 'In The Open Volume One'
The Sex Pistols Cancel North American Tour Due To Injury
Cold's Lindsay Manfredi Publishing Memoir Next Week
State Champs Share 'Common Sense'
Aitis Band Declare 'He's Great' With New Video
Billy Corgan Hosts Machina Weekend At Madame Zuzu's Tea Shop
Oasis Conquer America With North American Reunion Tour
Ben Quad Share 'It's Just A Title' Video