Ben Quad Share 'It's Just A Title' Video

09-02-2025
(BPM) Ben Quad has announced their new album 'Wisher', set for release on November 14 via Pure Noise Records. Alongside the announcement, the band shared the first single, "It's Just A Title", available to stream now on all platforms, with its official music video out today as well.

'Wisher' serves as the follow-up to Ben Quad's 2022 debut 'I'm Scared That's All There Is'. While the first record captured the uncertainty of youth, 'Wisher' reflects a more hopeful perspective, with the title symbolizing the part of ourselves that looks ahead to a better future. The new album feels like a response to the band's earlier work, offering growth and optimism in place of doubt.

Leaving the Sooner State for New Jersey, the band connected with producer Jon Markson (The Story So Far, Drug Church) to bring the album to life, taking up residence at his farm/studio for their first real studio experience. Amidst barnyard animals and peaceful countryside, the idyllic setting provided the perfect backdrop - full of time and space - to find themselves and the next evolution of their sound.

"'It's Just A Title' is about living with constant existential insecurity and questioning whether life now is any better than before," says guitarist Edgar Viveros. "Musically, we drew inspiration from bands like All-American Rejects and Motion City Soundtrack, leaning into pop elements like heavy synths and a guitar solo. It was the first time we broke away from strict Midwest emo and punk structures, and it came together faster than anything we've written. For the video, we just wanted to have fun; silk robes, over-the-top vibes, and a tongue-in-cheek take on 'suffering from success."

