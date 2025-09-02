Billy Corgan Hosts Machina Weekend At Madame Zuzu's Tea Shop

(TOC) This past weekend, Madame Zuzu's tea shop in Highland Park, IL was transformed into a time capsule dedicated to the 25th anniversary of MACHINA, a heartfelt tribute brought to life by The Smashing Pumpkin's frontman, Billy Corgan and Chloe Mendel Corgan. From August 30 to 31, fans were welcomed into an immersive experience where MACHINA and other era-defining tracks filled the air, setting a nostalgic tone throughout the store and celebrating the launch of the MACHINA 25th anniversary box set alongside limited-edition merchandise.

With tickets selling out in just three minutes, guests indulged in teas and pastries in collaboration with Pie Pie My Darling featuring the "Goth Cake" and additional specials like "Everlasting Glaze" donut from Beacon Doughnuts in Chicago which were specially crafted to reflect the mood and essence of the album - an innovative touch that paired taste with sound in an unexpectedly delightful harmony.

The festivities crescendoed on the evening of August 31 with "SHATTERING GLASS," an intimate acoustic performance by Corgan. With two sets, the shows featured Sierra Swan, Linda Strawberry, Kid Tigerrr, and Sierra Sikora and celebrated MACHINA in a deeply personal and stripped-down setting. Adding to the atmosphere, fans were treated to a rare display of MACHINA memorabilia including one of only 25 existing copies of Machina II, courtesy of SP Freaks, as well as the original guitar which was smashed in the "Everlasting Gaze" music video.

Corgan also made a surprise appearance at Soldier Field during My Chemical Romance's Long Live: The Black Parade tour stop on August 29, joining the band for a powerful rendition of The Smashing Pumpkins' classic "Bullet With Butterfly Wings." Gerard Way also wore one of the exclusive shirts from MACHINA weekend in tribute, underscoring the hometown significance of the collaboration, which was met with overwhelming excitement from the sold-out crowd.

Earlier this year, The Smashing Pumpkins formally detailed the long-awaited reissue and reformation of their 2000 masterpiece, Machina/The Machines of God, and its companion album, Machina II/The Friends & Enemies of Modern Music. This reimagined project, featuring extensive remixing and remastering, is available in multiple formats now via UMe and through Madame Zuzu's Tea Shop.

Billy Corgan's Madame Zuzu's tea shop is exclusively offering an expansive 80-song vinyl box set featuring a 48-track MACHINA plus an additional 32 bonus tracks of demos, outtakes, and live performances, marking the first time these two records will officially be united. This vinyl box set is the only format available to listen to all 80 songs in its entirety. Purchase the box set here.

Additionally, the rock band has released a 16-song reissue of the original Machina/The Machines of God vinyl. UMe will also be releasing various 25th-anniversary remastered formats of Machina/The Machines of God, including a black 180g 2LP vinyl reissue; a 180g limited-edition color 2LP in corona red/black, as well as CD and digital formats, which are all available now.

