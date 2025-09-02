Children of Bodom Tell Their Story With New Book

(TPC) Children of Bodom have released their brand new official book, which is available in two editions, the black Signature version which is signed by all four members of the band, and the silver Classic.
"Since we stopped making music and suffered the tragic loss of our brother Alexi, we've been remembering so many great times that we had together. It's now been 32 years since Alexi and Jaska formed the band, and the time is right for our story to be told, in our own words. So here it is."
For the first time, the remaining members of Finland's premier melodic death metal band Children of Bodom tell their story from earliest incarnation as Inearthed, through years of living in vans and touring bars across Finland (where they are one of the country's biggest selling artists of all time), Europe, and then North, and Latin America, where they became megastars of the genre.
The book tells the story of thirty years of touring, recording, and developing the unique sound of Children of Bodom amid personal struggles and dramatic events which unfolded as they grew to become one of Finland's biggest exports. The book is written using first-person contributions from
Jaska, Henkka, Janne, Alexander, and former band members, friends, colleagues and crew. It includes a photo section of previously unseen photographs taken at gigs, behind the scenes, in recording studios, and on the road. Order the book here
