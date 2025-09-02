Clay Walker To Headline Troubadour Festival

(Giant Noise) Troubadour Festival, Texas' largest barbecue and country music experience, returns to Old Celina Park in Celina on Saturday, Nov. 15, for its fifth-anniversary edition.

Produced by Double Tap Entertainment, Troubadour Festival will feature eight artists for an all-day live music and culinary event, with performances from headliner Clay Walker as well as Braxton Keith, Randall King, Cody Canada & The Departed, Silverada, Bottomland, Presley Haile and Chloe Kimes.

Beyond the stage, festivalgoers can explore 30 award-winning barbecue restaurants from across Texas, many of which are recognized in the Michelin Guide and on Texas Monthly's Top 50 BBQ Joints list, including several North Texas favorites. For the first time, the festival will introduce themed showcases, grouping restaurants into five categories: Meat Church & Friends Live Fire Experience, 44 Farms Beef, Pork, Tex + Mex BBQ and Asian-Style BBQ. Each set of pitmasters will bring their own approach to the theme, providing attendees with a variety of barbecue styles and flavors to taste.

Participating restaurants include: 2M Smokehouse (San Antonio), B4 Barbeque (Mabank), Bar-A-BBQ (Montgomery), Blood Bros. BBQ (Houston), Brotherton's Barbecue (Pflugerville), CM Smokehouse (Austin), Dayne's Craft Barbecue (Aledo), Eaker Barbecue (Fredericksburg), Evie Mae's Barbecue (Wolfforth/Lubbock), Helberg Barbecue (Waco), Hurtado Barbecue (Arlington, Dallas, Fort Worth, Mansfield), Hutchins Barbeque (Frisco, McKinney), LJ's Barbecue (Brenham), LocalCraft BBQ (Newark), Lockhart Smokehouse (Dallas, Plano, Arlington), Meat Church (Waxahachie), North Texas Smoke (Decatur), Panther City Barbeque (Fort Worth), Parish Barbecue (Austin), Patriotic Pig Smokehouse (North Richland Hills), Reese Bros. BBQ (San Antonio), Roegels Barbecue Co. (Houston, Katy), Rossler's Blue Cord BBQ (Harker Heights), Slaughter's Barbecue (Sulphur Springs), Smoak Town BBQ (Fate), Stanley's Famous Pit BBQ (Tyler), Sunbird Barbecue (Longview), Tejas Chocolate & BBQ (Tomball), Tyler's Barbeque (Amarillo) and Vaqueros Texas Bar-B-Q (Allen).

"It's hard to believe we're already here, but we're beyond excited for Troubadour Festival this year in Celina," said Chase Colston, festival promoter and co-owner of Double Tap Entertainment. "We're rolling out an entirely new concept to the barbecue sampling, which our restaurants are thrilled about. Combined with our new ticket opportunities, upgraded amenities and this year's lineup, we've got something truly special for Celina in 2025 as we celebrate our fifth year."

Available ticket types include: GA (starting at $59), GA+ (starting at $99), BBQ (starting at $129), BBQ+ (starting at $169), VIP (starting at $239) and VIP+ (starting at $899). All tickets feature all-in pricing, inclusive of taxes and fees. A limited number of Tier 1 GA, GA+, BBQ and BBQ+ tickets will also be available at a discounted rate for active and former military, students, first responders and educators with valid ID. VIP+ tickets include early entry with an additional hour of barbecue tastings, exclusive front-of-stage access, entry to a private VIP+ lounge featuring premium stage views and upgraded seating and access to VIP+ concierges and climate-controlled restrooms. Guests will also enjoy an open bar and a catered dinner from world-renowned Hutchins Barbeque, as well as receive a VIP+ festival gift and exclusive t-shirt. More information on ticket offerings here.

Beginning this year, a portion of proceeds from Troubadour Festival will benefit Hogs for the Cause, the festival's official charitable partner. Hogs for the Cause is a nonprofit that provides financial assistance to families across the country with children undergoing treatment for brain cancer. To date, the organization has distributed more than $15 million to families and hospital programs. Each year, Hogs for the Cause also hosts its premier barbecue and music festival of the same name.

"We're incredibly proud to partner with Hogs for the Cause as the official charitable partner of Troubadour Festival," said Colston. "We have long admired their mission and look forward to seeing the impact Troubadour Festival and its fanbase can make on such a meaningful cause. Many of our participating pitmasters have also supported Hogs for the Cause over the years. We've always said Texas barbecue is a family, and this partnership is another example of that."

For more information on tickets, the festival lineup, directions and FAQs, visit troubadourfestival.com.

