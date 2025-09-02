.

Cold's Lindsay Manfredi Publishing Memoir Next Week

(dmk) Lindsay Manfredi, bassist for the rock band Cold and author of the empowering book, Unf***withable: A Guide to Inspired Badassery, is set to release her most vulnerable and empowering work yet - The Girl Who Cried Love: A Pivot to Self-Worth - on September 9, 2025.

Blending the grit of rock 'n' roll with the honesty of personal transformation, The Girl Who Cried Love is a memoir about breaking free from toxic relationship cycles, healing from heartbreak, and reclaiming personal power. Written in her signature, unfiltered, storytelling style, Manfredi's second literary release takes readers behind the scenes of her life on and offstage, revealing how chasing love in all the wrong places ultimately led her to the most important relationship of all - the one with herself.

"This isn't just my story," said Manfredi. "It's for anyone who's ever abandoned themselves for love, anyone who's ever felt stuck in a pattern they couldn't break. I want people to know they're not alone. And that it's never too late to write a new story."

The Girl Who Cried Love offers both memoir and message, giving readers hope, perspective, and the tools to shift from self-sabotage to self-worth. Fans of Glennon Doyle, Cheryl Strayed, and Mel Robbins will connect with Manfredi's relatable voice, humor, and raw honesty.

Cold's Lindsay Manfredi Publishing Memoir Next Week

