Delta Circle Named ISSA's USA Entertainer Of The Year

(JIH) Savannah Georgia's Delta Circle continues moving forward with three impressive awards; ISSA's USA Entertainer Of The Year, CMA of Texas Americana Band of the Year and closer to home Connect Savannah's Best Singer/Songwriter/Best Album categories.
The four piece combination Southern Rock Americana band continues to draw crowds from all across the southeastern seaboard plus additional cities deeper inland within the south.
September finds the group with eight performance dates starting with Red Stag Tavern (Vidalia Ga) Rooftop Barat Poseidon (Hilton Head Island) Candlelight Lounge (Savannah) Flashback's (Richmond Hill Ga) Soundcheck Saturday (Lawrenceville Ga) Gators & Gypsies (Statesboro Ga) The Block Party (Hinesville Ga) and ending at Connect Savannah's Fall Festival.
