Earl Scruggs Music Festival Draws Record Turnout

(VLM) Earl Scruggs Music Festival concluded its triumphant 2025 event this weekend, drawing more than double in attendance since last year. The annual gathering--held on the stunning grounds of Tryon International in Mill Spring, NC and just minutes away from the three-finger banjo innovator's birthplace in Cleveland County--delivered three unforgettable days of performances, thought-provoking seminars, inspiring youth showcases, and unique add-on experiences, including horseback trail rides, bourbon tasting, dance workshops, family-friendly activities, jam sessions, and much more.

Now in its fourth year, Earl Scruggs Music Festival has firmly established itself as the premier gathering for fans and admirers of the legendary picker, whose imprint on American music reaches far beyond the bounds of the bluegrass genre. Known for his adventurous approach to banjo playing, Earl Scruggs forged a legendary career spanning nearly seven decades--collaborating with not only fellow bluegrass greats, but also prominent figures in the folk and rock scenes of their generation. His influence remains as vital as ever, evident throughout the festival in performances by artists who once shared the stage with Scruggs, as well as those whose music and approach have been deeply shaped by his pioneering spirit.

Among those standout moments were Alison Krauss & Union Station ft. Jerry Douglas--whose spellbinding performance still radiated the energy and precision that have defined their 36-year career, star-studded outfit The Earls of Leicester--joined by virtuosic mandolinist Sierra Hull, who played the part of the late, great Curly Seckler, highly-decorated flatpicker Del McCoury, plus a number of contemporaries including fellow North Carolina natives Watchhouse, genre-blending roots trio The Wood Brothers, hair-raising Americana/soul group The War And Treaty, all-female bluegrass/country powerhouse Sister Sadie, and dozens more. To top off the weekend, the legendary ensemble Nitty Gritty Dirt Band pulled out all the stops for their headlining performance, one of the final dates of their farewell tour, with an all-star cast of cameos from Sierra Hull, Shawn Camp, Rob McCoury, Sam Bush, Trey Hensley, and Jerry Douglas, who together joined in a moving tribute to the Will the Circle Be Unbroken album alongside nods to Mother Maybelle Carter, Jimmy Martin, Merle Travis, Roy Acuff, and Norman Blake.

Beyond the music, Earl Scruggs Music Festival offers an unparalleled festival experience, leveraging the exceptional amenities of Tryon International. Attendees can choose from a range of on-site lodging, including hotels, cabins, and RV or tent camping, making it accessible for weekend visitors and long-term festival-goers alike. The venue's multiple restaurants, scenic walking trails, and open-air gathering spaces create an inviting environment for connection, relaxation, and exploration between performances. From immersive hands-on activities to casual meetups with fellow fans, the festival's combination of diverse programming and world-class amenities ensures that every moment is memorable. The festival also places a special emphasis on fostering the next generation of Earl enthusiasts. JAM Kids (Junior Appalachian Musicians) performances and interactive seminars provide engaging, educational experiences that inspire young musicians while inviting participation and enrichment for attendees of all ages.

The spirit and legacy of Earl Scruggs is alive and well at the Earl Scruggs Music Festival. All sights are set on the festival's return to Tryon International in Mill Spring, NC, slated for Labor Day Weekend (September 4-6) 2026. Secure your spot today , and be among the first to support Scruggs Fest beneficiaries Earl Scruggs Center, WNCW 88.7, and Isothermal Community College for another year.

