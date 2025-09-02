Equilibrium Tell A Story Of A Tree Becoming Human With 'Bloodwood'

(Nuclear Blast) Cinematic, folk-metal trailblazers Equilibrium are thrilled to return with a brand-new single, titled 'Bloodwood'. The track, which comes accompanied by a stunning video, tells the story of a tree becoming human. It's tale unfolds with raw emotion, as it experiences the beauty, pain and confusion of becoming flesh and blood. It is about lineage, loss and the slow, sacred violence of becoming.

Equilibrium commented: "Over the past years, we've worked extensively on the next chapter of Equilibrium. Bloodwood marks the beginning of this journey. A journey back to our roots and at the same time a brave step forward into our future.

"Equilibrium has always been about storytelling, and this time our goal was to make everything more coherent - visually, musically, and contextually. More organic, cinematic and real. I believe you can both hear and see it: raw emotions, recordings of instruments we've collected over the years, handcrafted costumes, etc.

"The music videos and the songs belong together more than ever, and we're super excited to finally begin this new chapter with Bloodwood."

