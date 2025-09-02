Foxy Shazam To Deliver 'Box of Magic' Album Next Month

(Flux88) Foxy Shazam have long been celebrated as one of the purest, most joyful forces in rock and roll, keeping the spirit of the genre alive at a time when the world needs it most. Today, the band has revealed details for their highly anticipated 10th studio album, Box of Magic, arriving October 6th.

The nine-track collection promises a kaleidoscope of imagination, joy, and fearless unpredictability. Box of Magic sharpens Foxy's edge with glitter and grandeur, offering a blazing comet of sugar-coated chaos, nostalgic twists, and dream-like turns.

For longtime fans, it's everything you could hope for; for those new to the band, it's the perfect invitation into the Foxy Shazam universe. Eric Nally shares:" A box has six sides, there are six members in Foxy Shazam. What happens when we come together is magic."

On Box of Magic, Foxy's strangely inspiring lyrics rhapsodize in honeyed melodies, lush orchestrations, and soaring vocals that inspire pure feel-good moments. Behind the curtain, this was serious work crafted at the legendary EastWest Studios in Los Angeles, where icons from Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley to The Beach Boys, Dolly Parton, Michael Jackson, and Rihanna have all recorded career-defining music. That history and magic are woven into the very fabric of Box of Magic, Foxy Shazam's 10th studio album, which now takes its place as a shining star in the band's catalog, worthy of its birthplace.

Along with the Box of Magic announcement, Foxy Shazam also released a magnetic new single, "You Know My Name," joined by the iconic Corey Feldman for both the song and video. "You Know My Name" unfolds like an abstract biopic paying homage to the King of Pop. For the accompanying video viewers follow the band and Feldman through a rolling, vibrant, joyously chaotic performance inspired by the life of the King of Pop. Brilliantly shot and as thrilling to watch as the track is to vibe to, the video adds another instant classic to the ever-expanding Foxy Shazam cinematic universe.

Tracklisting

1 - It's Not the End of the World

2 - You Know My Name (feat. Corey Feldman)

3 - What's It To Me

4 - Happy Happy Birthday

5 - Just Loving This Life

6 - Ooo Baby

7 - Too Fast to Let Go

8 - Magic

9 - Lightning in the Summer Heat

