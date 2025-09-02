Janet Devlin Expands Album For 'Not My First Emotional Rodeo'

(Reybee) Irish singer-songwriter Janet Devlin continues to surprise and captivate with her upcoming release of Not My First Emotional Rodeo - a deluxe edition of her critically acclaimed album Emotional Rodeo (out on September 26, 2025 via OK!Good Records). Building on the original's success which topped the iTunes Country Chart and garnered widespread radio support and glowing press, the expanded collection further secures Devlin's reputation as one of the most distinctive voices in the UK country and Americana scene.

On September 26th, Devlin will unveil a collection of bonus tracks that showcases her wide-ranging take on classic country with a modern edge. From the upbeat swagger of her next single "Candy" to the reflective mid-tempo groove of "If He Wanted To He Would," each song adds a new texture to the record. The darker, Western-inspired tension of "Plastic Pistol" sits in striking contrast to the playful bite of "Psycho Ex" the wistful "Hooked" and, of course, her flyaway hit single "Houston" - recently added to the BBC Radio 2 playlist. The deluxe album also includes a stirring rendition of the gospel standard "I'll Fly Away," recorded live at the iconic Blackbird Studio in Nashville as well as a stripped back, acoustic reimagining of Kenny Rogers' "The Gambler." Together, these additions expand the world of Emotional Rodeo and its country spirit. Of the deluxe album, Janet explains:

"When I left Nashville after doing 24 songs in three days for Emotional Rodeo, I knew I was going to have to do a deluxe! There was no way I was going to fit all my favorites onto one album alone and I definitely wasn't going to let them stay on my computer collecting dust! I love the album listening experience, and I create my albums for those who do too. I want there to be a journey when you put it on - ups, downs and everything in-between. The downside of this was that I had to cut tracks I always thought would be on the original record. Now I could've made another album, but these songs felt very much a part of the same era of my life that the album was for. Plus, tracks like 'Plastic Pistol' and 'If He Wanted To He Would' HAD to see the light of day - not only because of how much I loved them, but my fans did too! They were very much a part of my set lists and people were already singing them back to me before I had even recorded them - I loved that so much. I'm so glad that I have a label who actively encourages me to put out music. Our visions aligned; we all knew this deluxe album was on the cards. As well as breathing new life into 'Emotional Rodeo' it allows me to showcase music of which I'm so very proud."

As a final highlight, Janet included her heartfelt reinterpretation of Kenny Rogers' timeless classic, "The Gambler." The song was recorded live at George Ezra's Hotel Quebec Recording Studio in Hertford, with Devlin's version offering a raw, intimate take on the country classic. By stripping away the familiar upbeat arrangement and replacing it with a sparse backdrop of acoustic guitar, her signature ethereal vocals, and the addition of a male counterpart in the second half, the result is a tender, slow-burning ballad that breathes new life into the original and in turn positions it as the focus track of the deluxe release. Janet says of the track:

"'The Gambler' has always been one of my all-time favorite country songs. I remember hearing it when I was around five years old. To me it was better than any story book I'd ever read. It was also a favorite with everyone in my family. From my grandfather singing it whilst washing the dishes, to me singing it to my pony as we rode around the hills of home. As an adult at home on my own, I'd always pick up a guitar and sing it; but I'd never sing it publicly. I always wanted to save it for a special occasion. So, when I got asked to perform a cover of my choice on the Scott Mills Breakfast Show earlier this year, I knew exactly what to play!"

After supporting country star Corey Kent in February, Devlin kicked festival season off in March with performances at the iconic C2C (Country to Country) festival in Belfast, London, and Berlin. As anticipation builds for the release of Not My First Emotional Rodeo, she brought her signature fearless spirit to The Long Road Festival in Leicestershire on August 22nd and 23rd, followed by a show-stopping headline slot at The British Country Music Festival in Blackpool on Sunday, August 31st. Rounding out her live run, she will take center stage for an unmissable headline show at Colours, Hoxton, on Thursday, October 16th, promising a special night of electrifying new music.

Released in November 2024, Emotional Rodeo was a major success, cementing Janet's prominent place in the country-rock scene. The album reached #1 on the iTunes Country Chart, #4 on the UK Official Country Artists Albums Chart, #5 on the UK Official Indie Breakers Chart, and #21 on the UK Official Independent Albums Chart. Janet appeared for a session on The Scott Mills Radio 2 Breakfast Show ahead of C2C Festival and has received praise from the likes of actor/musician Russell Crowe, who previously took her on tour and continues to applaud her talent - comparing her to Stevie Nicks and admiring her ability to be both "ethereal" and "very direct" on stage.

Her singles also saw strong chart success, reaching #31 in the Big Top 40, #15 in the UK iTunes Charts, and #4 in the iTunes Country Charts, in addition to national radio play on Capital & Heart, Absolute Country, New To 2 with Scott Mills, placements on the BBC Core playlist and over 110 regional radio playlists. Singles "Red Flag" and "Best Life" landed coveted month-long positions on the BBC Radio 2 B List Playlist, the latter peaking at #38 in the UK Radio Monitor Airplay Top 100. The album also saw press coverage in the likes of Daily Express, Daily Mirror, Daily Mail, The Sun, OK!, Record Collector, The Irish Post, The Irish News, Wonderland, CelebMix, ATC, VIP Magazine, and Record of the Day. Other notable recognitions include a special appearance on The Late Late Show Country Music Special (the world's longest running live chat show), an interview with Ray D'Arcy on RTE1 and the "Red Flag" music video featured on Sunday Brunch.

TRACKLISTING

1. Cigarette Sweets

2. Daddy

3. Country Singer

4. Best Life

5. Best In You

6. Back To My Senses

7. Emotional Rodeo

8. Burden

9. Whiskey On My Breath

10. Red Flag

11. Catfishin'

12. Ghosted

13. Funeral For My Best Friend

14. The Problem Is Me

15. Candy

16. If He Wanted To He Would

17. Houston

18. Plastic Pistol

19. Psycho Ex

20. Hooked

21. The Gambler (Live @ Hotel Quebec)

22. I'll Fly Away (Live @ Blackbird Studio)

