Kneecap Recruit Derry Girls' Jamie-Lee O'Donnell For 'Sayonara' Video

(PIAS) Kneecap have today shared a video for "Sayonara", a brand-new, stand-alone track written and recorded in collaboration with Paul Hartnoll of Orbital. The video, directed by Finn Keenan, features an appearance from Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, best known for her role as Michelle in the much-loved Derry Girls.

Talking about appearing in the video, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell said: "I had the best time filming the 'Sayonara' music video. Not only is it a massive banger of a track but the intense yet euphoric video is sure to be remembered. The creativity and vision of director, Finn, created a fantastic environment for us all to create something really special. I was delighted to have been asked to be involved in this project especially as I am already a huge fan of Kneecap's music and an admirer of their work overall."

Additionally, having digitally released "Sayonara" today, the track will also be available as double A-sided 12" alongside their Kemi Badenoch baiting summer anthem, "THE RECAP", on which the West Belfast trio collaborated with drum & bass producer Mozey (courtesy of Rinse).

The 12" will be available on both green & black vinyl. The green vinyl edition, which was exclusively available via the Kneecap Whatsapp group has now sold out on pre-order and the black variant is available to pre-order now and will be released retail wide on October 10.

