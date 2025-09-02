Lady Wray Shares 'Cover Girl'

(Orienteer) Lady Wray shares the final advance offering from her forthcoming new album, releasing its title track. "Cover Girl" serves as the dominant message behind Nicole's upcoming album, written as a reminder to herself of what's most important in life as she's watched her daughter grow up. A stripped down, heartfelt ballad, the song defies the importance placed on modern beauty standards and materialism, and chooses an uplifting message of self empowerment. Nicole's new album Cover Girl, is out September 26th via Big Crown Records.
Cover Girl elevates Wray's artistry as the latest product of her decade-spanning partnership with Grammy Award winning producer Leon Michels (Clairo, Norah Jones, Freddie Gibbs). Together, Wray and Michels have crafted a joyful, revitalized vision of Wray's sound, which draws from several of her formative musical influences, '60s and '70s-inspired soul and disco, '90s hip-hop and R&B, and gospel. Cover Girl also captures Wray turning the focus of her writing inward, looking back fondly on herself as a little girl as she's grown as a mother in the years since 2022's Piece of Me, living vivaciously with the same warmth she sees watching her daughter grow up.
Lady Wray's North American tour begins September 28th in Kingston, NY, and she'll be playing shows across the continent including dates in New York City, Toronto, Chicago, and LA, before concluding in Austin, Texas on November 22nd. Remaining tickets are available at ladynicolewray.com.
Following a series of industry road bumps and the doubts that can come with finding your footing when beginning a career in music at just 16, Lady Wray reclaimed the spirit she first brought to music singing in her hometown church choir. Her two previous albums on Big Crown Records, 2016's Queen Alone and 2022's Piece of Me, saw her reimagine her identity as a musician exactly how she wanted to be seen, and the latter of which led to her late night TV debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (performing "Come On In") and perform a rousting NPR Tiny Desk Concert. With Cover Girl, Nicole is letting her hair down, continuing her decade-spanning partnership with Leon Michels to infuse the raw soul and gospel power in her voice with a self-assured collection of contemporary R&B, soul and funk songs that speak to her joy and the revived bliss of this stage of her career.
Listen to "Cover Girl" above, see below for Lady Wray's upcoming North American tour dates and more album details, and stay tuned for more from Lady Wray coming soon.
Lady Wray 2025 Live Dates
9/28 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby's
9/29 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage
9/30 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
10/2 - New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
10/3 - Hamden, CT @ SPACE Ballroom
10/4 - Amherst, MA @ The Drake
10/5 - Portland, ME @ Oxbow
10/7 - Montreal, QC @ Bar le Riz
10/8 - Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
10/10 - Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger
10/11 - Nashville, TN @ Fogg Street
10/13 - Milwaukee, WI @ High Noon Saloon
10/14 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
11/6 - San Diego, CA, CA @ Quartyard
11/7 - Riverside, CA @ Farm House Collective
11/8 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
11/9 - San Francisco @ The Chapel
11/11 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
11/12 - Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl
11/14 - Bend, OR @ Volcanic Theater Pub
11/15 - Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club
11/16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
11/18 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
11/20 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips
11/21 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
11/22 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
