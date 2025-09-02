Lady Wray Shares 'Cover Girl'

(Orienteer) Lady Wray shares the final advance offering from her forthcoming new album, releasing its title track. "Cover Girl" serves as the dominant message behind Nicole's upcoming album, written as a reminder to herself of what's most important in life as she's watched her daughter grow up. A stripped down, heartfelt ballad, the song defies the importance placed on modern beauty standards and materialism, and chooses an uplifting message of self empowerment. Nicole's new album Cover Girl, is out September 26th via Big Crown Records.

Cover Girl elevates Wray's artistry as the latest product of her decade-spanning partnership with Grammy Award winning producer Leon Michels (Clairo, Norah Jones, Freddie Gibbs). Together, Wray and Michels have crafted a joyful, revitalized vision of Wray's sound, which draws from several of her formative musical influences, '60s and '70s-inspired soul and disco, '90s hip-hop and R&B, and gospel. Cover Girl also captures Wray turning the focus of her writing inward, looking back fondly on herself as a little girl as she's grown as a mother in the years since 2022's Piece of Me, living vivaciously with the same warmth she sees watching her daughter grow up.

Lady Wray's North American tour begins September 28th in Kingston, NY, and she'll be playing shows across the continent including dates in New York City, Toronto, Chicago, and LA, before concluding in Austin, Texas on November 22nd. Remaining tickets are available at ladynicolewray.com.

Following a series of industry road bumps and the doubts that can come with finding your footing when beginning a career in music at just 16, Lady Wray reclaimed the spirit she first brought to music singing in her hometown church choir. Her two previous albums on Big Crown Records, 2016's Queen Alone and 2022's Piece of Me, saw her reimagine her identity as a musician exactly how she wanted to be seen, and the latter of which led to her late night TV debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (performing "Come On In") and perform a rousting NPR Tiny Desk Concert. With Cover Girl, Nicole is letting her hair down, continuing her decade-spanning partnership with Leon Michels to infuse the raw soul and gospel power in her voice with a self-assured collection of contemporary R&B, soul and funk songs that speak to her joy and the revived bliss of this stage of her career.

Listen to "Cover Girl" above, see below for Lady Wray's upcoming North American tour dates and more album details, and stay tuned for more from Lady Wray coming soon.



Lady Wray 2025 Live Dates

9/28 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby's

9/29 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

9/30 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

10/2 - New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/3 - Hamden, CT @ SPACE Ballroom

10/4 - Amherst, MA @ The Drake

10/5 - Portland, ME @ Oxbow

10/7 - Montreal, QC @ Bar le Riz

10/8 - Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

10/10 - Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger

10/11 - Nashville, TN @ Fogg Street

10/13 - Milwaukee, WI @ High Noon Saloon

10/14 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

11/6 - San Diego, CA, CA @ Quartyard

11/7 - Riverside, CA @ Farm House Collective

11/8 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

11/9 - San Francisco @ The Chapel

11/11 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

11/12 - Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl

11/14 - Bend, OR @ Volcanic Theater Pub

11/15 - Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club

11/16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

11/18 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

11/20 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

11/21 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

11/22 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

