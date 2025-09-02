Miguel Celebrating 40th Birthday With New Album 'CAOS' Release

(TCG) GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum artist Miguel enters a new era with his most daring and intimate body of work yet-his fifth studio album, CAOS, arriving October 23rd via ByStorm Entertainment/RCA Records, the same day Miguel turns 40-a personal and artistic rebirth.

Eight years in the making, CAOS is a fearless exploration of the emotions and experiences that have shaped Miguel's life. Boldly genre-defying, the project captures the beauty and volatility of transformation-where destruction becomes creation, and pain evolves into growth. Rejecting convention, Miguel unveils the album's title track 'CAOS' directly to fans-only through his social media and his own S1C.LA platform. The song opens with a raw, existential Spanish monologue before unraveling into an experimental meditation on rebirth.

"To rebuild, I had to destroy myself. That is the core confrontation of CAOS," Miguel reflects. He continues, "Through my personal evolution, I learned that transformation is violent. CAOS is the sonic iteration of me bending that violence into something universally felt."

In the weeks leading up to CAOS, Miguel will offer fans unprecedented access into the personal and universal chaos that shaped the album-giving rare insight through music and visual storytelling, while inviting listeners to confront and harness chaos in their own lives.

From the triple-platinum rise of "Sure Thing" to its viral rebirth more than a decade later, Miguel's music has continued to transcend generations. Both Wildheart (2015) and War & Leisure (2017) debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's R&B Albums Chart, proving that influence isn't measured in years but in impact. With CAOS, Miguel compels a redefinition of his own legacy, setting a new precedent for how radical, cross-genre, and cross-cultural an artist's evolution can be.

Related Stories

BTS' j-hope Streaming 'Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)' Video

j-hope of BTS Recruits Miguel For 'Sweet Dreams'

Singled Out: SupaFly's Hypothermia

News > Miguel