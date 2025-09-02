Oasis Conquer America With North American Reunion Tour

(PPM) On announcement of the globe shattering news of their return to North America, Oasis challenged, "America, you have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along," and upon touching down in Chicago's Soldier Field last Thursday, Rolling Stone confirmed, "Oasis finally conquer America at first U.S. show in 17 years."

The band have since played two sold-out shows at East Rutherford's MetLife Stadium where The Hollywood Reporter testified it was "a jolt of spiritual energy," while Billboard declared the show "proved that Oasis had won the game, whether or not they'd ever really played it."

On the first night of the East Rutherford shows, Liam proclaimed, "...we love coming here. It's f***ing beautiful." Before the crowd took over singing "Don't Look Back In Anger," Noel asked them, "How many people here are seeing us for the first time? This is why we're doing it. You may have wondered what it might be like to sing this next song with 60-70,000 of your fellow Oasis fans. Well you're about to find out what that feeling is like."

As the final notes of the show rang through the stadium, Liam said, "Thank you for helping us put this band back on the map again. In all these beautiful stadiums. Look after yourselves, stay safe and beware of knobheads."

The band will continue their US run in Los Angeles, CA where they will play back-to-back sold out shows at Rose Bowl Stadium before concluding the North American leg with two sold-out shows at Mexico City's GNP Seguros Stadium.

Ahead of the North American kickoff, Oasis released "Bring It On Down (Live from Edinburgh, 9 August '25)." The track was recorded live on Saturday, August 9th, at the second of three sold-out nights at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium where they performed to a total over 204,000 fans. "Bring It On Down (Live from Edinburgh, 9 August '25)" follows "Slide Away (Live from Cardiff, 4 July '25)," "Cigarettes & Alcohol (Live from Manchester, 11 July '25)," and "Little By Little (Live from London, 2 August '25)."

Also released in the lead up to North America was the limited-edition Oasis "Complete Studio Album Collection" box set - including all seven studio albums plus iconic B-sides album The Masterplan on vinyl and CD formats.

OASIS LIVE '25 TOUR DATES

Saturday, September 6 - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, September 7 - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)

Friday, September 12 - Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, MX (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, September 13 - Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, MX (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, September 27 - Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, September 28 - Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Tuesday, October 21 - Goyang Stadium, Seoul, South Korea (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, October 25 - Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, October 26 - Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan (SOLD OUT)

Friday, October 31 - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, November 1 - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Tuesday, November 4 - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, November 7 - Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, November 8 - Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, November 15 - Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, November 16 - Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

Wednesday, November 19 - Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, November 22 - Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, November 23 - Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

