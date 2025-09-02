Peter McPoland Announces North American Tour

(NLM) Following last week's exciting announcement of his fourth full-length album, Big Lucky (out September 26th), Peter McPoland announces the accompanying North American tour today.

Spanning both coasts and a total of 30 dates, The Big Lucky tour will commence at The Roxy in Los Angeles on November 3rd. Peter will be accompanied on his upcoming tour by his childhood best friends and fellow musicians that now serve as his band - Joe Curtin, Landon Laney, and Josh Suarez.

With over 450 million streams on Spotify alone, Peter has touched scores of fans worldwide. The sheer scale of his reach has led to several headlining national tours of his own as well as arena outings supporting the likes of Twenty One Pilots and Imagine Dragons. Peter frequently finds himself carrying out such energetic performances that he has - on many occasions - injured himself on stage and carried on with the show. Some may even remember the appearance of a bedazzled foot cast onstage.

Local/Live Nation Presales begin Wednesday, September 3rd at 10am local times, Spotify presales begin Thursday, September 4th at 10am local times, and General Onsale commences Friday, September 5th at 10am local time. For a full list of dates and access to tickets please visit https://www.petermcpoland.com/tour

Peter McPoland

Big Lucky Tour

2025

11/03/25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theatre

11/05/25 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

11/07/25 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

11/08/25 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

11/10/25 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

11/12/25 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

11/13/25 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

11/16/25 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

11/17/25 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

11/19/25 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

11/20/25 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

02/17/26 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

02/18/26 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

02/20/26 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

02/21/26 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

02/22/26 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

02/24/26 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

02/26/26 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel

02/27/26 - Boston, MA - Royale

02/28/26 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

03/02/26 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

03/03/26 - Detroit, MI - Shelter

03/05/26 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

03/06/26 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

03/07/26 - Minneapolis, MN - First Ave

03/09/26 - Omaha, NE - Slow Down

03/10/26 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

03/12/26 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

03/13/26 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill's Tavern

03/14/26 - Dallas, TX - Echo Lounge

Related Stories

News > Peter McPoland