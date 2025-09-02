Peter McPoland Announces North American Tour

(NLM) Following last week's exciting announcement of his fourth full-length album, Big Lucky (out September 26th), Peter McPoland announces the accompanying North American tour today.
Spanning both coasts and a total of 30 dates, The Big Lucky tour will commence at The Roxy in Los Angeles on November 3rd. Peter will be accompanied on his upcoming tour by his childhood best friends and fellow musicians that now serve as his band - Joe Curtin, Landon Laney, and Josh Suarez.
With over 450 million streams on Spotify alone, Peter has touched scores of fans worldwide. The sheer scale of his reach has led to several headlining national tours of his own as well as arena outings supporting the likes of Twenty One Pilots and Imagine Dragons. Peter frequently finds himself carrying out such energetic performances that he has - on many occasions - injured himself on stage and carried on with the show. Some may even remember the appearance of a bedazzled foot cast onstage.
Local/Live Nation Presales begin Wednesday, September 3rd at 10am local times, Spotify presales begin Thursday, September 4th at 10am local times, and General Onsale commences Friday, September 5th at 10am local time. For a full list of dates and access to tickets please visit https://www.petermcpoland.com/tour
Peter McPoland
Big Lucky Tour
2025
11/03/25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theatre
11/05/25 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
11/07/25 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room
11/08/25 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall
11/10/25 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
11/12/25 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
11/13/25 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall
11/16/25 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
11/17/25 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf
11/19/25 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
11/20/25 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
02/17/26 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn
02/18/26 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
02/20/26 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
02/21/26 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
02/22/26 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
02/24/26 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
02/26/26 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel
02/27/26 - Boston, MA - Royale
02/28/26 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
03/02/26 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
03/03/26 - Detroit, MI - Shelter
03/05/26 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
03/06/26 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
03/07/26 - Minneapolis, MN - First Ave
03/09/26 - Omaha, NE - Slow Down
03/10/26 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
03/12/26 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall
03/13/26 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill's Tavern
03/14/26 - Dallas, TX - Echo Lounge
