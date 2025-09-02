Russell Dickerson Shares Round 1 of RUSSELLMANIA Tour 2026 Dates

(The GreenRoom) Multi-Platinum chart-topper and entertainer Russell Dickerson announces Round 1 of RUSSELLMANIA Tour 2026, with special guests Dasha and Niko Moon joining on select dates.

Following the runaway success of last year's sold-out tour, Dickerson is set to return bigger than ever-bringing his signature "high-octane" (Billboard) live show to amphitheaters and arenas across the country.

Fans can expect even more electrifying moments as the tour gains momentum with presale tickets for RD Fan Club members going on sale today, with general public on-sale beginning Friday, Sept. 5 at 10 AM local time.

Dickerson is also "hitting new heights" (Billboard) with his highly acclaimed new album, FAMOUS BACK HOME, which blends the heartfelt authenticity fans have always cherished with the raw, electric energy of his live shows. The "bold and bright" (CMT) record marks a new chapter for "one of country's hottest acts" (Holler). At its core, FAMOUS BACK HOME reflects Dickerson as a hitmaker, husband, father, and proud hometown hero. This past week, Dickerson's hit single "Happen To Me" was certified RIAA PLATINUM-an achievement that highlights its explosive popularity and enduring impact. The track has become Dickerson's biggest streaming debut to date with over 187 million global streams. Continuing its climb on the charts, the single is cruising through the Top 5 on Country Radio, reached No. 1 on SiriusXM's The Highway and multi-week No. 1 in Canada and the UK's Country Radio Airplay Charts, and continues to ascend the Billboard Hot 100-while also landing in the Top 25 on Hot AC and earning a position on the Top 40 chart.

Round 1 RUSSELLMANIA TOUR 2026 Dates

4/23/2026 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater *

4/24/2026 - St Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre *

4/25/2026 - Orlando, FL - Addition Financial Arena *

5/28/2026 - Cincinnati, OH - ICON Outdoors ^

5/29/2026 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion ^

5/30/2026 - Grand Rapids, MI - Venue TBD ^

*Dasha

^Niko Moon

