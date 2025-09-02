Saliva Stream New Anthem 'Hit 'Em Where It Hurts'

(The Syndicate) Following recent discussions online about the legacy of Saliva, the band has released a new single "Hit 'Em Where It Hurts", available across all digital streaming platforms.

Vocalist Bobby Amaru shares "'Hit 'Em Where It Hurts' is an anthem about proving people wrong, not with words, but with action. I sincerely wish him the best, but this song is really for the fans who've stood by us, and for anyone who's ever had to fight for what they believe in. To me, it's about resilience, loyalty, and never backing down. That's exactly what Saliva should stand for."

Saliva recently announced they will be hitting the road later this month to kick off a string of shows with support from earshot, the Founder ft. Austin John Winkler and LYLVC on select dates. The run kicked off this past weekend in Tower, Minnesota.

ALIVA - UPCOMING FALL 2025 DATES & DETAILS BELOW:

Sep 06 - Valley City, ND - Brady Larson Memorial Derby*

Sep 07 - Minneapolis, MN - Studio B @ Skyway Theatre

Sep 09 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

Sep 10 - McHenry, IL - The Vixen

Sep 11 - Wyandotte, MI - District 142

Sep 12 - Lakewood, OH - Mercury Music Lounge

Sep 13 - New Waterford, OH - Daniel J Perry Amphitheatre*

Sep 14 - Reading, PA - Reverb

Sep 16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation @ The Intersection

Sep 18 - Kansasville, WI - 1175 Sports Park & Eatery

Sep 19 - Ringle, WI - Q and Z Expo Center

Sep 20 - Brainerd, MN - Stuart C Mills Field*

Sep 21 - Sioux Falls, SD - Big's Bar

Sep 23 - Minot, ND - The Original Bar and Nightclub^

Sep 25 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm

Sep 26 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry

Sep 27 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club Ballroom^

Sep 28 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

Sep 29 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

Oct 01 - Portland, OR - Dante's^

Oct 03 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse

Oct 04 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock

Oct 06 - Bakersfield, CA - Nile Theater

Oct 07 - Pomona, CA - The Glasshouse

Oct 08 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky Go Go^

Oct 09 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

Oct 11 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

Oct 14 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewster Street

Oct 15 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

Oct 16 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

*Festival date, Saliva only

^ Austin John Winkler not performing on this date

Related Stories

Saliva Launching Late Summer And Fall Tour

Saliva Tribute Wayne Swinny With 'Horizon' Video

Watch Saliva's 'Devil's World' Video

Saliva Announce 'Revelation : Retold' Deluxe Album

News > Saliva