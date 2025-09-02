Saliva Stream New Anthem 'Hit 'Em Where It Hurts'

(The Syndicate) Following recent discussions online about the legacy of Saliva, the band has released a new single "Hit 'Em Where It Hurts", available across all digital streaming platforms.
Vocalist Bobby Amaru shares "'Hit 'Em Where It Hurts' is an anthem about proving people wrong, not with words, but with action. I sincerely wish him the best, but this song is really for the fans who've stood by us, and for anyone who's ever had to fight for what they believe in. To me, it's about resilience, loyalty, and never backing down. That's exactly what Saliva should stand for."
Saliva recently announced they will be hitting the road later this month to kick off a string of shows with support from earshot, the Founder ft. Austin John Winkler and LYLVC on select dates. The run kicked off this past weekend in Tower, Minnesota.
ALIVA - UPCOMING FALL 2025 DATES & DETAILS BELOW:
Sep 06 - Valley City, ND - Brady Larson Memorial Derby*
Sep 07 - Minneapolis, MN - Studio B @ Skyway Theatre
Sep 09 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon
Sep 10 - McHenry, IL - The Vixen
Sep 11 - Wyandotte, MI - District 142
Sep 12 - Lakewood, OH - Mercury Music Lounge
Sep 13 - New Waterford, OH - Daniel J Perry Amphitheatre*
Sep 14 - Reading, PA - Reverb
Sep 16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation @ The Intersection
Sep 18 - Kansasville, WI - 1175 Sports Park & Eatery
Sep 19 - Ringle, WI - Q and Z Expo Center
Sep 20 - Brainerd, MN - Stuart C Mills Field*
Sep 21 - Sioux Falls, SD - Big's Bar
Sep 23 - Minot, ND - The Original Bar and Nightclub^
Sep 25 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm
Sep 26 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry
Sep 27 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club Ballroom^
Sep 28 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
Sep 29 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
Oct 01 - Portland, OR - Dante's^
Oct 03 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse
Oct 04 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock
Oct 06 - Bakersfield, CA - Nile Theater
Oct 07 - Pomona, CA - The Glasshouse
Oct 08 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky Go Go^
Oct 09 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
Oct 11 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
Oct 14 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewster Street
Oct 15 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
Oct 16 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
*Festival date, Saliva only
^ Austin John Winkler not performing on this date
