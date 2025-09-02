Shonen Knife Celebrating Everybody Happy U.S. Tour With 'Our Best Place (Expanded Edition)'

(Reybee) In advance of Shonen Knife's EVERYBODY HAPPY U.S. Tour (their first North American dates since 2019!) which is sponsored by Momokawa Sake, the Japanese punk legends are announcing the release of Our Best Place (Expanded Edition) on September 19, 2025 via Good Charamel.

Originally released digitally and on CD on February 15, 2023, the expanded edition will be officially released on vinyl and will initially be available only at the merch table on their tour (it will be made available at the Good Charamel online store once the tour has concluded at the end of October).

"Our Best Place which was released in 2023 became a representative album of Shonen Knife," says Naoko, founding member and lead vocalist. "It includes many of our punk pop songs. The 2025 vinyl version has fabulous embroidered artwork and will a collector's item for our fans! "Not only that, I hope this vinyl release will be a good opportunity for other people to know our music!"

In addition to the original album's 10 songs, four new songs have been added to the tracklisting: "Nice Day ('60s Mix)," "The Story of Baumkuchen (Japanese Version)," "Girls Rock (2023 Japanese Version)" and "Green Tea (2025 Naoko Vocal Version)." Considered an immediate critical classic upon its release, Our Best Place found the trio returning to the quirky punk-pop flavor that fueled their first four albums and made fans out of Nirvana, Redd Kross, and Sonic Youth (among many, many others). All Music included it in their "Favorite Rock Albums of 2023," praising "Into their fifth decade, the Japanese trio sound as happily hooky as ever as they tackle punky pop and poppy punk with joyous abandon." SPILL Magazine noted "the playfulness of their early sound with the hard rock influence that they've adopted as of late... make this an eagerly anticipated return to their roots, especially for long-time fans." The Punk Site added, "there's something timeless, life affirming and comforting knowing they will always be there if you need a pick me up."

"We played songs from Our Best Place during our European, U.K. tour and Japanese tours since it was released and the reaction of the audience is always very good which made me recognize it is a fun album! It also has an essence of early Shonen Knife."

In addition to the release of Our Best Place (2025 Edition), Shonen Knife is also reissuing Minna Tanoshiku, their extremely rare and much sought after debut cassette. Retaining the original's D.I.Y. aesthetic and format, their reissue will only be made available on cassette for purchase at the merch table at the band's concerts. Released in 1982, Minna Tanoshiku (translated from Japanese to mean "Everybody Happy"), only 70 copies of the original 13 songs were made (50 were released by the band themselves and an additional 20 copies were pressed by Zero Records before the band requested duplication to be ceased). The cassette was never reissued in any format... until now!

"I was so happy when we released Minna Tanoshiku," beams Naoko. "Our friends suggested we release a cassette album when they saw our show in 1982." Recorded at home, the band even dubbed the cassettes themselves! "Songs and lyrics are very keen like a knife. Our original bassist Michie liked to read books and she wrote very artistic avantgarde lyrics [for this album]. The basic attitude of my songwriting policy has always been the same from the beginning, but these early songs are so unique, interesting and fun. It's hard to put into words but once you listen to it. You will be surprised at the worldview on it that defies common sense!" Retaining the original's format on cassette, Naoko adds, "The cassette tape will be a tiny mysterious treasure box and a time capsule of Shonen Knife."

About their upcoming tour of the U.S., Naoko says, "We're so excited to bring our music to fans across North America and celebrate together with delicious sake. Shonen Knife is about fun, friendship, and happiness, and we can't wait to share that with everyone."

The Everyone Happy U.S. Tour promises to be an unforgettable experience, blending Shonen Knife's iconic sound with the joy of cultural tradition. Whether longtime devotees or new listeners, fans will be treated to a vibrant, energetic show that celebrates the band's legacy and the simple joy of music... With exclusive releases in the vinyl version of Our Best Place (2025 Edition) and the first reissue of Minna Tanoshiku on cassette in over 40 years only available at the merch table on these tourdates, attendance is mandatory!

Sep 20 - Buffalo, NY - Music is Art Festival

Sep 21 - Boston. MA - Sonia

Sep 23 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

Sep 24 - NYC - Littlefield

Sept 25 - NYC - Littlefield

Sep 26 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

Sep 27 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

Sep 28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground

Sep 30 - Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe

Oct 02 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

Oct 03 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Blind Pig

Oct 04 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

Oct 05 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi

Oct 07 - Kansas City, MO - The Record Bar

Oct 09 - Denver, CO - HQ

Oct 10 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

Oct 11 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

Oct 13 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel

Oct 14 - San Diego, CA - Casbah

Oct 16 - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy Theatre

Oct 17 - Fresno, CA - Fulton 55

Oct 18 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz

Oct 19 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

Oct 21 - Novato, CA - Hopmonk

Oct 22 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow's

Oct 24 - Portland, OR - Star Theater

Oct 25 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern

Oct 26 - Tacoma, WA - Spanish Ballroom

