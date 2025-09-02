State Champs Share 'Common Sense'

(BPM) Albany-raised pop-punk band State Champs released a new single, "Common Sense," via Pure Noise Records. It's a punchy, high-energy track that's packed with the band's signature catchy hooks and dynamic guitars, while showcasing a heavier side to their evolving sound.
The band shared their sentiments on the new track: "Common Sense brings out a slightly darker and heavier side to us while keeping the Champ's integrity strong. Lyrically, it's about completely investing yourself in someone while also being naive to the fact that you never had anything in common to begin with."
This is the first song the band has put out since their self-titled record came out in November 2024. The album marked a new chapter for the band, showcasing their evolution while staying true to their roots. It featured hit singles including "Light Blue," "Too Late To Say," and "Silver Cloud." The album received praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, AltPress, Rock Sound and New Noise Magazine, admiring its blend of nostalgic Warped Tour-era energy and modern pop punk sounds. It cemented them as torchbearers on the scene and is one of the band's most celebrated albums to date.
This September the band will be on tour with A Day to Remember and Yellowcard for select dates. Later this year they will be performing at several music festivals including Four Chord Music Festival on September 13, Vans Warped Tour Orlando on November 15 - 16, and Aftershock Festival on October 2. They will also be back on the Emo's Not Dead Cruise in January 2026.
