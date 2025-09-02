Stray Kids Top Billboard 200 And Break Records With 'KARMA'

(Republic) K-Pop superstars and global dominators Stray Kids continue to take over the world and make music history-this time as their latest album KARMA debuts at #1 on the Billboard 200 and across global charts.
Stray Kids are now the first act in history to have their first seven Billboard 200 entries debut at #1. Not to mention, the group has now broken the record for the most #1 albums on the Billboard 200 by any K-Pop act of all time.
Released on August 22nd via JYP Entertainment / IMPERIAL / Republic Records to international acclaim, KARMA sold 313,000 units in the U.S. during the first week and soared to the top of the U.S. charts as the third highest album debut of 2025.
Globally, KARMA topped charts around the world as well, debuting at #1 on the album charts in France, Germany, and Belgium, and Top 5 in Australia-showing the power of STAY across the globe.
KARMA arrives on the heels of Stray Kids' unparalleled world tour, Stray Kids World Tour The 11-track KARMA album is a story about destiny told in Stray Kids' own unique way-connecting their past, present, and future. The new title track "CEREMONY" is a powerful and energetic celebration that paints a picture of overwhelming triumph-a moment that can only be experienced by those who have overcome adversity and claimed their victory. Watch the official music video here. All of the tracks on the album are produced by group's producing team 3RACHA, who have built a unique musical universe and narrative of their own.
