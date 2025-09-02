The Who Announce Massive 'Who Are You' Super Deluxe Edition

(Official Announcement) WHO ARE YOU, The Who's eighth studio album, is to be released in a suite of formats including a Super Deluxe Edition this October featuring over 70 unreleased tracks including never-before-heard versions of the title track 'Who Are You', newly-mixed live tracks from their first tour without original drummer Keith Moon and candid recordings of the band rehearsing in 1977 and 1978. Also included in the 7-CD/1-Blu-ray set are brand-new Atmos & Stereo mixes by Steven Wilson. The album will also be released as a deluxe 4-LP box set, a 2-CD deluxe edition, and limited-edition coloured and half-speed master vinyl editions.
Initially released in August 1978, WHO ARE YOU marked a significant chapter in The Who's career while a commercial triumph, peaking at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 and achieving double platinum status and No. 6 on the UK Albums Chart, it was also tragically the last album to feature legendary drummer Keith Moon, who died a week after its release.
The album saw the band pushing boundaries once more, with the songs referencing the incoming influence of British Punk. Most notably, the title track was written after a night out with Steve Jones and Paul Cook of The Sex Pistols, and it reflected the sentiments of 'Music Must Change' and 'Sister Disco'. Pete Townshend also delivered some of his most ambitious and intricate arrangements, incorporating layers of synthesisers and strings into The Who's powerful backing tracks.
The title track 'WHO ARE YOU' preceded the album in early July 1978 and became an instant anthem and has remained in the band's set list to this day. Aided by its appearance in the CSI TV franchise in the early 2000s, it is one of the band's most-streamed tracks.
The initial sessions for the album took place at the band's Ramport Studios, produced by Glyn Johns and Jon Astley. However, the recording process was fraught with challenges and creative tensions. The Who Are You Super Deluxe Edition finally tells the whole story, featuring, for the first time, the rejected original Glyn Johns mix of the album, a newly-remastered version of the released Jon Astley mix and fly-on-the-wall rehearsal sessions from Shepperton Studios, which the band owned at the time, and a wealth of unreleased material including demos, alternate takes and in the case of standout track 'Sister Disco', a previously 'lost' guitar solo rescued from the multi-track tapes by Steven Wilson.
In 1978, the album was seen as a return to form for The Who, and anticipation for a tour to support the album was high. Sadly, the death of Keith Moon on the 23rd August put paid to any such plans. The band introduced their new drummer, Kenney Jones, formerly of the Faces and The Small Faces, in May 1979, along with new keyboard player John' Rabbit' Bundrick. One of the many highlights of the super deluxe edition is the newly mixed live tapes from the US leg of the 1979 tour, capturing The Who's explosive new lineup in full flight with tracks from the album coming to life onstage with a renewed energy.
The band sustained that momentum into the new decade with the epic film project The Kids Are Alright, the Quadrophenia movie, and the multi-platinum Face Dances album in 1981.
7 AUDIO CDs
CD 1: WHO ARE YOU
The original album newly remastered by Jon Astley at Close to the Edge.
CD 2: GLYN JOHNS MIX
The Who Are You album, first mixed by Glyn Johns, rejected by the band, plus new mixes created by Steven Wilson
CD3: SESSIONS & DEMOS
Early run-throughs, sessions and out-takes plus several demos by John Entwistle.
CD4: SHEPPERTON 1977
Previously unreleased tracks from the 1977 Shepperton studios rehearsals, including Keith Moon singing 'I Saw Her Standing There' and 'Barbara Ann' plus a very early live version of 'Who Are You' from Toronto, 1976.
CD5: SHEPPERTON 1978/79
Includes six tracks from the live concert at Shepperton for the filming of The Kids Are Alright documentary. Plus rehearsals with new drummer Kenney Jones for The Who's 1979 US tour.
CDs 6 & 7: LIVE USA 1979
Live recordings from the 1979 US tour, including tracks recorded at the Pontiac Silverdome, the Spectrum in Philadelphia and the Masonic Temple, Detroit, including a rare live version of John Entwistle's Trick of the Light,
BLU-RAY: Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, and PCM Stereo mixes created by Steven Wilson
SUPER DELUXE EDITION BOOK
A 100-page hardback book with extensive sleeve notes by Matt Kent covering the period before and after the album's release, plus track-by-track details, and session notes, as well as sleeve notes by Steven Wilson on his remixes for Dolby Atmos. The book is lavishly illustrated with previously unpublished photographs, memorabilia, tape boxes and original print ads.
4-LP SET
This limited-edition deluxe vinyl box set features a four-LP set on 180-gram vinyl, including the original album newly remastered, plus live recordings from the 1979 US tour. The lift-top box includes 1 LP in a single sleeve and 3 LPs in a triple gatefold sleeve, together with a 28-page soft cover book.
2-CD SET
The Deluxe 2CD set pairs the original album newly remastered with a CD of tracks taken from the studio sessions, demo recordings and live material.
The two discs are presented in an 8-panel digipak with a 16-page booklet.
1-LP LIMITED EDITION D2C ONLY VINYL
This limited edition 180-gram yellow-coloured vinyl 1-LP of Who Are You
Features the newly remastered album in a replica single sleeve.
1-LP LIMITED EDITION HALF-SPEED MASTER VINYL
This limited edition 180-gram half-speed master 1-LP of Who Are You
Features the newly remastered album in a replica single sleeve.
TRACK LISTINGS
THE WHO - WHO ARE YOU
SUPER DELUXE EDITION
DISC ONE: WHO ARE YOU (Remastered)
New Song
Had Enough
905
Sister Disco
Music Must Change
Trick Of the Light
Guitar And Pen
Love Is Coming Down
Who Are You
DISC TWO: GLYN JOHNS MIX
New Song (Glyn Johns mix) Previously Unreleased
Had Enough (Glyn Johns mix) Previously Unreleased
905 (Glyn Johns mix) Previously Unreleased
Sister Disco (Glyn Johns mix) Previously Unreleased
Trick of The Light (Glyn Johns mix) Previously Unreleased
Guitar and Pen (Glyn Johns mix Previously Unreleased
Who Are You (Glyn Johns mix) Previously Unreleased
Trick of The Light (Single Version Edit - Glyn Johns mix) Previously Unreleased
Guitar and Pen ( Glyn Johns Alt mix) Previously Unreleased
Who Are You (Glyn Johns Single edit) Previously Unreleased
New Song (Pete Vocal - Steven Wilson mix) Previously Unreleased
Sister Disco (Lost Guitar Mix- Steven Wilson mix) Previously Unreleased
Had Enough (No Orchestra- Steven Wilson mix) Previously Unreleased
Guitar and Pen (Pete Guide Vocal- Steven Wilson mix) Previously Unreleased
Love Is Coming Down (No Orchestra- Steven Wilson mix) Previously Unreleased
Who Are You (Early Run Through -Pete Vox- Steven Wilson mix) Previously Unreleased
DISC THREE: SESSIONS & DEMOS
Who Are You (Lost Verse Mix)
Guitar and Pen (Olympic 78 Mix)
Love Is Coming Down (Early Run Through)
Empty Glass (Session Out Take)
No Road Romance (Session Out Take)
Trick of the Light (Unused Olympic Edit) Previously Unreleased
Who Are You (Clean Radio Edit)
905 (John Entwistle Demo) Previously Unreleased
Had Enough - John Entwistle Demo Previously Unreleased
Back On the Road (John Entwistle Demo)
Wild Horses (John Entwistle Demo)
Trick of the Light (John Entwistle Demo) Previously Unreleased
Good Time Coming (John Entwistle Demo) Previously Unreleased
Who Are You (John and Cyrano's mix from The Kids Are Alright)
DISC FOUR: SHEPPERTON 1977
Who Are You (Early version recorded live in Toronto, 1976) Previously Unreleased
The Kids Are Alright (Shepperton Studios) Previously Unreleased
Run, Run, Run (Shepperton Studios) Previously Unreleased
Spoonful / Smokestack Lightning (Shepperton Studios) Previously Unreleased
I Saw Her Standing There (Shepperton Studios Previously Unreleased
Instrumental Jam (Shepperton Studios) Previously Unreleased
Who Are You (Knocking It into Shape 1 - Shepperton Studios) Previously Unreleased
Who Are You (Knocking It into Shape 2 - Shepperton Studios) Previously Unreleased
Baba O'Riley (Shepperton Studios) Previously Unreleased
Shakin' All Over (Shepperton Studios) Previously Unreleased
Bell Boy - Shepperton Studios Previously Unreleased
Won't Get Fooled Again (Shepperton Studios) Previously Unreleased
Barbara Ann (Shepperton Studios) Previously Unreleased
I Saw Her Standing There 2 (Shepperton Studios) Previously Unreleased
Drowned (Shepperton Studios) Previously Unreleased
DISC FIVE: SHEPPERTON 1978/79
Baba O'Riley (Shepperton for The Kids Are Alright 1978) Previously Unreleased
My Wife (Shepperton for The Kids Are Alright 1978) Previously Unreleased
My Generation (Shepperton for The Kids Are Alright 1978) Previously Unreleased
Join Together (Shepperton for The Kids Are Alright 1978) Previously Unreleased
Who Are You (Shepperton for The Kids Are Alright 1978) Previously Unreleased
Won't Get Fooled Again (Shepperton for The Kids Are Alright 1978) Previously Unreleased
Sister Disco (Shepperton Tour Rehearsals 1979) Previously Unreleased
Music Must Change (Shepperton Tour Rehearsals 1979) Previously Unreleased
Won't Get Fooled Again (Shepperton Tour Rehearsals 1979) Previously Unreleased
Who Are You (Shepperton Tour Rehearsals 1979) Previously Unreleased
DISC SIX: LIVE USA 1979 - Part One
Substitute Previously Unreleased
I Can't Explain Previously Unreleased
Baba O'Riley Previously Unreleased
The Punk and the Godfather Previously Unreleased
Boris the Spider Previously Unreleased
Sister Disco Previously Unreleased
Behind Blue Eyes Previously Unreleased
Music Must Change Previously Unreleasedd
Drowned Previously Unreleased
Who Are You PPreviously Unreleased
5.15 Previously Unreleased
Pinball Wizard Previously Unreleased
See Me, Feel Me Previously Unreleased
DISC SEVEN: LIVE USA 1979 - Part Two
Long Live Rock Previously Unreleased
My Generation Previously Unreleased
I Can See for Miles Previously Unreleased
Trick Of the Light Previously Unreleased
Sparks Previously Unreleased
Won't Get Fooled Again Previously Unreleased
Jam /Take A Fool Like You Previously Unreleased
How Can You Do It Alone Previously Unreleased
Magic Bus Previously Unreleased
Summertime Blues Previously Unreleased
Dancing in the Street / Dance It Away Previously Unreleased
The Real Me Previously Unreleased
BLU RAY: Steven Wilson Mix Previously Unreleased
ATMOS
New Song
Had Enough
905
Sister Disco
Music Must Change
Trick Of the Light
Guitar And Pen
Love Is Coming Down
Who Are You
5.1 MIX
New Song
Had Enough
905
Sister Disco
Music Must Change
Trick Of the Light
Guitar And Pen
Love Is Coming Down
Who Are You
STEREO
New Song
Had Enough
905
Sister Disco
Music Must Change
Trick Of the Light
Guitar And Pen
Love Is Coming Down
Who Are You
THE WHO - WHO ARE YOU
4-LP DELUXE EDITION
SIDE ONE
New Song
Had Enough
905
Sister Disco
Music Must Change
SIDE TWO
Trick Of the Light
Guitar And Pen
Love Is Coming Down
Who Are You
SIDE THREE: LIVE USA 1979
Substitute Previously Unreleased
I Can't Explain Previously Unreleased
Baba O'Riley Previously Unreleased
The Punk and the Godfather Previously Unreleased
Boris the Spider Previously Unreleased
SIDE FOUR
Sister Disco Previously Unreleased
Behind Blue Eyes Previously Unreleased
Music Must Change Previously Unreleased
Drowned Previously Unreleased
SIDE FIVE
Who Are You Previously Unreleased
5.15 PPreviously Unreleased
Pinball Wizard Previously Unreleased
See Me, Feel Me Previously Unreleased
SIDE SIX
Long Live Rock Previously Unreleased
My Generation Previously Unreleased
I Can See for Miles Previously Unreleased
SIDE SEVEN
Dancing in the Street/ Dance It Away Previously Unreleased
Sparks Previously Unreleased
Won't Get Fooled Again Previously Unreleased
SIDE EIGHT
Magic Bus Previously Unreleased
Summertime Blues Previously Unreleased
How Can You Do It Alone Previously Unreleased
THE WHO - WHO ARE YOU
2-CD DELUXE EDITION
CD1 WHO ARE YOU (Remastered)
New Song
Had Enough
905
Sister Disco
Music Must Change
Trick Of the Light
Guitar And Pen
Love Is Coming Down
Who Are You
CD2 SESSIONS & DEMOS
Who Are You (Glyn Johns Mix) Previously Unreleased
New Song (Pete's Guide Vocal) Previously Unreleased
Had Enough (Without Orchestra) Previously Unreleased
Empty Glass (Session Outtake)
Love Is Coming Down (Early Run Through
Trick Of the Light (Unused Olympic Edit) Previously Unreleased
Guitar And Pen (Pete's Guide Vocal) Previously Unreleased
905 (John Entwistle Demo) Previously Unreleased
Good Time Coming (John Entwistle Demo) Previously Unreleased
Sister Disco (Tour Rehearsals, Shepperton 1979) Previously Unreleased
Music Must Change (Tour Rehearsals, Shepperton 1979) Previously Unreleased
Who Are You (Tour Rehearsals, Shepperton 1979 Previously Unreleased
