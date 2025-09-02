UMI Launching North American Tour

(The Oriel Company) Fresh off the heels of her acclaimed new album, people stories (Epic), ascendant young R&B star UMI has announced a Fall/Winter tour with stops across North America, including New York's infamous Terminal 5 and LA's iconic The Wiltern.

Fans can take their concert experience to the next level with official VIP packages, available at wearesuper.co/umi. Packages may include best-in-house seating, a pre-show meditation experience led by UMI, autographed laminate, early entry to the GA floor, and more special surprises. Availability is limited in each city.

After a string of lauded independent releases, people stories marks UMI's major label debut and is her most personal and expansive album to date. Inspired by the stories of fans and loved ones, the record overall explores the depth of the human experience and the surprising inner connectedness of our life stories. She sings about ego, healing, identity, and connection-all filtered through her signature tranquil songwriting and seamless ability to weave across genres like soul, R&B, folk, and pop.

UMI U.S. + CANADA LIVE DATES:

October 28 - The Complex - The Grand - Salt Lake City, UT

October 29 - The Gothic Theatre - Denver, CO

October 31 - The Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX

November 2 - Emo's - Austin, TX

November 3 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

November 5 - The Joy Theater - New Orleans, LA

November 6 - The Masquerade - Heaven Stage - Atlanta, GA

November 8 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC

November 9 - The Fillmore - DC - Silver Spring, MD

November 11 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

November 12 - Royale - Boston, MA

November 14 - Terminal 5 - New York, NY

November 16 - The Beanfield Theatre - Montreal, QC

November 17 - The Phoenix Concert Hall - Toronto, ON

November 19 - St. Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI

November 20 - The Vic Theatre - Chicago, IL

November 23 - Varsity Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

November 27 - Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, BC

November 30 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

December 2 - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR

December 5 - Channel 24 - Sacramento, CA

December 6 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA

December 8 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA

December 10 - House of Blues - San Diego, CA

March 31 - The Republik - Honolulu, HI

