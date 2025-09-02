XG Share Teaser For First Album

(The Oriel Company) XG, the trailblazing girl group redefining global pop music, have announced their highly anticipated debut full-length album, set for release on January 23, 2026. The first preview of the album arrives with the pre-release single "GALA," out Friday, September 19.

The announcement follows XG's recent milestone debut as headliners at a-nation 2025, one of Japan's largest summer festivals. During the electrifying set, the group surprised the crowd by revealing plans for their first full album, further fueling global anticipation. It continues an exciting year of landmark festival moments for XG, after also making history as the only Japanese artists to perform at Coachella 2025, where they headlined the Sahara stage to critical acclaim and global buzz.

"GALA" is a high-energy, runway-ready anthem driven by futuristic sounds and striking visual imagery. Opening with a cinematic, space-scale intro, the track fuses hard-hitting rap, bilingual flows, driving house rhythms, and bold synth textures to create 'X GALA,' a futuristic reimagining of a high-fashion gala through XG's distinctive lens. The single's cover art, unveiled today, captures the glamorous and otherworldly aesthetic of "GALA," building anticipation for its global digital release.

Alongside new music, XG are spotlighting their artistry through the XG 1st WORLD TOUR "The first HOWL" EXHIBITION at Laforet Museum Harajuku in Tokyo (September 1-7). The exhibit features exclusive photography, stage costumes, immersive video installations, and limited-edition merchandise from their landmark first world tour, which drew over 400,000 fans across Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Australia.

