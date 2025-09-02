XG Share Teaser For First Album

(The Oriel Company) XG, the trailblazing girl group redefining global pop music, have announced their highly anticipated debut full-length album, set for release on January 23, 2026. The first preview of the album arrives with the pre-release single "GALA," out Friday, September 19.
The announcement follows XG's recent milestone debut as headliners at a-nation 2025, one of Japan's largest summer festivals. During the electrifying set, the group surprised the crowd by revealing plans for their first full album, further fueling global anticipation. It continues an exciting year of landmark festival moments for XG, after also making history as the only Japanese artists to perform at Coachella 2025, where they headlined the Sahara stage to critical acclaim and global buzz.
"GALA" is a high-energy, runway-ready anthem driven by futuristic sounds and striking visual imagery. Opening with a cinematic, space-scale intro, the track fuses hard-hitting rap, bilingual flows, driving house rhythms, and bold synth textures to create 'X GALA,' a futuristic reimagining of a high-fashion gala through XG's distinctive lens. The single's cover art, unveiled today, captures the glamorous and otherworldly aesthetic of "GALA," building anticipation for its global digital release.
Alongside new music, XG are spotlighting their artistry through the XG 1st WORLD TOUR "The first HOWL" EXHIBITION at Laforet Museum Harajuku in Tokyo (September 1-7). The exhibit features exclusive photography, stage costumes, immersive video installations, and limited-edition merchandise from their landmark first world tour, which drew over 400,000 fans across Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Australia.
The Sex Pistols Cancel North American Tour Due To Injury- The Who Announce Massive 'Who Are You' Super Deluxe Edition- Oasis Conquer America- Saliva- more
Def Leppard Reveal 2026 Summer Tour Plans- Yes Expand 'Fly From Here - Return Trip' For Special Super Deluxe Reissue- more
Russell Dickerson Shares Round 1 of RUSSELLMANIA Tour 2026 Dates- Clay Walker Leads Troubadour Festival- Earl Scruggs Music Festival Draws Record Turnout- more
Stray Kids Top Billboard 200 And Break Records With 'KARMA'- Zara Larsson Share North American Tour Plans- Miguel Celebrating 40th Birthday With New Album- more
Road Trip: Autumn Fun Awaits in Clarksville, Tennessee
Sites and Sounds: September Music Festivals
Cruise News: Sixthman's Live Loud Fest Will Sail in November
Devon Allman - The Blues Summit
Young the Giant Unplug For 'In The Open Volume One'
The Sex Pistols Cancel North American Tour Due To Injury
Cold's Lindsay Manfredi Publishing Memoir Next Week
State Champs Share 'Common Sense'
Aitis Band Declare 'He's Great' With New Video
Billy Corgan Hosts Machina Weekend At Madame Zuzu's Tea Shop
Oasis Conquer America With North American Reunion Tour
Ben Quad Share 'It's Just A Title' Video