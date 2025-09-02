Young the Giant Unplug For 'In The Open Volume One'

(BHM) Young the Giant have shared a new acoustic EP, In The Open Volume One, featuring warm, stripped back renditions of fan-favorite songs including "Mind Over Matter," and new, previously unreleased song "Bitter Fruit."
The EP heralds their upcoming In The Open Tour, an intimate concert experience performed in beautiful spaces and venues around the country, with support from Cassandra Coleman (debut album produced by Jack Antonoff) throughout.
Limited edition vinyl will be available throughout the tour, as well as for pre-order here. The EP will be pressed on 100% recycled, green vinyl. Stream it here
Young the Giant Unplugging For In The Open 2025 Acoustic Tour
