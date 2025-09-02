Zara Larsson Share North American Midnight Sun Tour Plans

(Epic) Zara Larsson announces her North American Midnight Sun Tour for 2026. The 30 date trek is set to kick off on February 28, 2026 in Portland, OR at the Crystal Ballroom and will take Zara across the US and Canada, including stops in San Francisco, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta and more.

Hitting Los Angeles, CA on March 4 at The Wiltern and Brooklyn, NY on March 26 at the Brooklyn Paramount, the tour will wrap on April 12 in Houston, TX at the House of Blues. Pop artist Amelia Moore will join her on all North American headline dates.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale at 10am local time tomorrow, September 3. A Spotify presale will launch on September 4 at 10am local time, followed by the general onsale beginning Friday, September 5 starting at 10am local time.

Currently on tour with Tate McRae across North America, Zara Larsson is set to perform at New York, NY's Madison Square Garden this week on September 3 and 4, and Los Angeles, CA's The Forum on September 26 and 27. On October 28, she will kick off a European headlining tour, before hitting the road in February 2026 alongside OneRepublic in Australia and New Zealand. See her global touring itinerary below, including the newly announced North American headline dates.

All is in support of Zara Larsson's new album Midnight Sun, set for release on September 26 via Sommer House / Epic Records. Created over the last year with frequent collaborator MNEK, alongside producers Margo XS and Zhone, as well as songwriter Helena Gao-the album is a true tour-de-force.

Just two weeks ago, Zara unleashed the album's latest buzzing single, "Crush." Out of the gate, the song was most-added at Top 40/Pop radio in the US. Last week, the pop star shared the dynamic video for the song, directed by Grant James Thomas.

"Crush" follows the album's transcendent title track, "Midnight Sun," which has penetrated the culture with virality all summer thanks to the song's Charlotte Rutherford-directed, Y2K-inspired music video and Zara's own vocal prowess on the track. Zara kicked off the Midnight Sun era with the confident and rowdy "Pretty Ugly" and its gloriously messy music video, also directed by Charlotte Rutherford and choreographed by Zoi Tatopoulos. Fittingly, the music video is nominated for an MTV Video Music Award for "Best Choreography."

All three singles are unapologetically unfiltered, just like Midnight Sun, the album. The 10-track set ripples with confidence as its storytelling bursts with truth and vulnerability, plumbing the depth and growth of Zara's artistry and journey over nearly 20 years in the public eye. It is unafraid to show all sides of the 27-year-old: lovestruck, wistful, ambitious, cocky, flippant, and uncertain, often in the same breath.

With more to come, the never ending Midnight Sun continues. Get ready.

Zara Larsson 2025-2026 live dates:

September 3, 2025 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden *

September 4, 2025 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden *

September 6, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center *

September 9, 2025 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena *

September 11, 2025 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena *

September 13, 2025 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center *

September 14, 2025 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center *

September 16, 2025 - Austin, TX - Moody Center *

September 18, 2025 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center *

September 20, 2025 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena *

September 24, 2025 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center *

September 26, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum *

September 27, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum *

October 28, 2025 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

October 30, 2025 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

October 31, 2025 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom

November 2, 2025 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena

November 3, 2025 - Paris, France - Salle Pleyel

November 5, 2025 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley

November 7, 2025 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

November 9, 2025 - Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse

November 11, 2025 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

November 12, 2025 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

November 16, 2025 - Riga, Latvia - Xiaomi Arena

November 18, 2025 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

November 19, 2025 - Malmo, Sweden - Malmo Arena

November 21, 2025 - Oslo, Norway - Unity Arena

November 22, 2025 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Scandinavium

November 26, 2025 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall

November 28, 2025 - Stockholm, Sweden, Avicii Arena

February 4, 2026 - Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena ^

February 6, 2026 - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena ^

February 11, 2026 - Gold Coast, Australia - HOTA Outdoor Stage ^

February 12, 2026 - Brisbane, Australia - Riverstage ^

February 13, 2026 - Melbourne, Australia - Sidney Myer Music Bowl ^

February 18, 2026 - Perth, Australia - RAC Arena ^

February 28, 2026 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom +

March 1, 2026 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo +

March 3, 2026 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater +

March 4, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern +

March 7, 2026 - Anaheim, CA - HOB Anaheim +

March 8, 2026 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren +

March 10, 2026 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot +

March 11, 2026 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall +

March 13, 2026 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis +

March 14, 2026 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club +

March 15, 2026 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre +

March 17, 2026 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre +

March 18, 2026 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre +

March 20, 2026 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre and Ballroom +

March 21, 2026 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! +

March 22, 2026 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE +

March 24, 2026 - Toronto, ON - History +

March 26, 2026 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount +

March 28, 2026 - Boston, MA - HOB Boston - Music Hall +

March 30, 2026 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia +

March 31, 2026 - Washington, DC - The Anthem +

April 1, 2026 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte +

April 3, 2026 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz +

April 4, 2026 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works +

April 5, 2026 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle +

April 7, 2026 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live +

April 8, 2026 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - HOB Lake Buena Vista +

April 10, 2026 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater +

April 11, 2026 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory +

April 12, 2026 - Houston, TX - HOB Houston +

*Supporting Tate McRae

^Supporting OneRepublic

+Support from Amelia Moore

Related Stories

Zara Larsson Shares Bittersweet New Single 'Crush'

Zara Larsson Premieres 'Midnight Sun' Video

Zara Larsson Announces 'Midnight Sun' Album

Zara Larsson Reveals 'Pretty Ugly' Video

News > Zara Larsson