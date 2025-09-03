Alter Bridge Share First New Track In Over Two Years 'Silent Divide'

(PFA) On the heels of the excitement from the recent announcements of their upcoming 8th studio album and their Blackbird festival in Wales next summer, acclaimed rockers Alter Bridge are releasing the first piece of music in over two years, "Silent Divide."

The track from the quartet comprised of Myles Kennedy on vocals/guitars, Mark Tremonti on guitars/vocals, Brian Marshall on bass and Scott Phillips on drums shows the band is back and ready to pick up where they left off in 2023.

The brooding track begins with the signature guitar tones of Kennedy and Tremonti before the rhythm section of Marshall and Phillips join in. The chorus is powered by Kennedy's haunting descent as he sings: "Keep your head down, ride out the silent divide."

A music video for "Silent Divide" is also available today that the band has been teasing for days. A comedic opening skit was released of Tremonti, Marshall, and Phillips calling Kennedy's mom to get the band back together as Myles hangs in his mom's basement. That scene gives way to a performance of the 4 guys playing together in a small room - a throwback to the way it all started for them. The video was directed by JT Ibanez, and the song can be found in all formats here:

With more than two decades performing together, Alter Bridge show no signs of slowing down. The new, self-titled album from Napalm Records, Alter Bridge, is comprised of 12 all new tracks from the band and features some of their most iconic moments on record. Songs like "Rue The Day," "Disregarded," and "Scales Are Falling" will fit alongside any of the classic songs from Alter Bridge's catalog. "Trust In Me" shows Myles and Mark sharing vocal duties as Myles handles the verse duties while Mark takes the chorus. That strategy is flipped on "Tested And Able" as Mark handles the verses and Myles takes on the choruses behind one of the band's heaviest intros to date, giving way to an unforgettable melody. The album closer "Slave To Master" is an epic track that Alter Bridge has come to be known for and is the longest song the quartet has recorded to date. The band worked with longtime collaborator and producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette on their eighth album.

