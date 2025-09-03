Between the Buried and Me Share 'The Blue Nowhere' Video

(Speakeasy) Between the Buried and Me unveil the third and final preview from their forthcoming album, The Blue Nowhere (Sept. 12, InsideOutMusic), with today's release of the album's title track.
"'The Blue Nowhere' is perhaps the most glaringly peculiar track on the album, in that it is an exercise in simplicity... something we aren't exactly known for." Paul Waggoner says. "We built most of the tune from just a very basic chordal vamp, which really captured a vibe that we wanted to live in for the duration of the song. There are a few dynamic shifts in there but they are much more subtle than folks might expect. We love how this thing turned out, and feel like it sits perfectly in the context of the album as a whole."
"Things We Tell Ourselves In The Dark" arrived with news of the album's September arrival. An accompanying video brought The Blue Nowhere to life, with a 3D model of the mid-century modern hotel featured in the album packaging showcased in the clip. Consequence hailed it as "sunny jazz-funk," while Knotfest praised the band's "all-encompassing range and unwillingness to stick to the conventional." "Absent Thereafter" followed, with Revolver saying the song "gives Van Halen-meets-Huey Lewis vibes," and Metal Injection noting that the track is "exactly the kind of chaotic, genre-blurring journey longtime listeners have to to expect. It's impressive."
Between the Buried and Me kick off their North American co-headlining tour with Hail The Sun on Sept. 14. The trek features openers Delta Sleep (Sept. 22-October 30) and The World Is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die (Sept. 14-21).
Between the Buried and Me and Hail The Sun Plot Fall Tour
Between the Buried and Me Announce New Album 'The Blue Nowhere'
Between The Buried And Me Cancel Shows Due To 'Urgent Family Matter'
Between The Buried And Me Announce The Colors Experience Tour
News > Between the Buried and Me
Queen's Brian May Rocks 'Could Have Been Me' With The Struts- mgk Shares 'Tell Me Whats Up' Video- Tom Petty Estate Open The Vault- Nine Inch Nails- more
The Sex Pistols Cancel North American Tour Due To Injury- The Who Announce Massive 'Who Are You' Super Deluxe Edition- Oasis Conquer America- Saliva- more
Thomas Rhett Expanding 'About A Woman' For Deluxe Edition- Dierks Bentley and The Band Loula Share 'Get Down On Your Knees and Pray' Live- Russell Dickerson- more
Earl Sweatshirt Launching The 3LWorldTour- Mariah The Scientist Takes 'HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY' To No. 1- Stray Kids Top Billboard 200- more
Caught In The Act: Oasis and Cage the Elephant Rock Soldier Field
Live: Close Enemies and Winger Rock Chicagoland
Road Trip: Autumn Fun Awaits in Clarksville, Tennessee
Sites and Sounds: September Music Festivals
Oasis Flagship Merch Stand To Hit The Rose Bowl
Tom Petty Estate Open The Vault For Wildflower's 30th Anniversary
mgk Shares 'Tell Me Whats Up' Video
Nine Inch Nails Deliver 'As Alive As You Need Me To Be' Video
Between the Buried and Me Share 'The Blue Nowhere' Video
OK Go Team With Blender Studio For Animated 'Impulse Purchase' Video
Coheed and Cambria Announce Grammy Museum Rooftop Performance
The RUSH Tribute Project To Perform 'Moving Pictures' In Full On 2026 Tour