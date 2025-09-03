.

Between the Buried and Me Share 'The Blue Nowhere' Video

09-03-2025
(Speakeasy) Between the Buried and Me unveil the third and final preview from their forthcoming album, The Blue Nowhere (Sept. 12, InsideOutMusic), with today's release of the album's title track.

"'The Blue Nowhere' is perhaps the most glaringly peculiar track on the album, in that it is an exercise in simplicity... something we aren't exactly known for." Paul Waggoner says. "We built most of the tune from just a very basic chordal vamp, which really captured a vibe that we wanted to live in for the duration of the song. There are a few dynamic shifts in there but they are much more subtle than folks might expect. We love how this thing turned out, and feel like it sits perfectly in the context of the album as a whole."

"Things We Tell Ourselves In The Dark" arrived with news of the album's September arrival. An accompanying video brought The Blue Nowhere to life, with a 3D model of the mid-century modern hotel featured in the album packaging showcased in the clip. Consequence hailed it as "sunny jazz-funk," while Knotfest praised the band's "all-encompassing range and unwillingness to stick to the conventional." "Absent Thereafter" followed, with Revolver saying the song "gives Van Halen-meets-Huey Lewis vibes," and Metal Injection noting that the track is "exactly the kind of chaotic, genre-blurring journey longtime listeners have to to expect. It's impressive."

Between the Buried and Me kick off their North American co-headlining tour with Hail The Sun on Sept. 14. The trek features openers Delta Sleep (Sept. 22-October 30) and The World Is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die (Sept. 14-21).

