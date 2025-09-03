.

Coheed and Cambria Announce Grammy Museum Rooftop Performance

09-03-2025
Coheed and Cambria Announce Grammy Museum Rooftop Performance

(Orienteer) In preparation for the 20 year anniversary of their landmark album, Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Vol. I: From Fear Through the Eyes of Madness, Coheed and Cambria and the Grammy Museum have joined together to announce a very special evening, with an acoustic performance, a Q&A and discussion MC'd by famed MTV personality and radio DJ Matt Pinfield, who happened to be the A&R for the album.

The evening will celebrate and discuss that album and everything leading up to their latest release, The Father of Make Believe, which is out now. The event will take place in the scenic views of the Grammy Museum's downtown Los Angeles rooftop on September 23rd. Tickets available on September 6th at noon PST here.

Additionally, Coheed and Cambria continue to celebrate their recently released album, The Father of Make Believe, with a video for the song "Goodbye, Sunshine" out today. The video was culled from a video of a reggae-inspired version of the same song which the band released last month featuring Nick Hexum of 311. "Goodbye, Sunshine" is the highest streaming song from The Father of Make Believe and the band presents a performance music video that has a look behind the scenes from the aforementioned video.

Related Stories
311's Nick Hexum Joins Coheed and Cambria For 'Goodbye, Sunshine'

Coheed and Cambria Unleash 'The Father of Make Believe'

Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday Teaming For North American Tour

Coheed and Cambria Release 'Claudio Covers' Album

Coheed and Cambria and Mastodon Teaming Up For The Infinite Arc Tour

News > Coheed and Cambria

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

Day In Rock

Queen's Brian May Rocks 'Could Have Been Me' With The Struts- mgk Shares 'Tell Me Whats Up' Video- Tom Petty Estate Open The Vault- Nine Inch Nails- more

The Sex Pistols Cancel North American Tour Due To Injury- The Who Announce Massive 'Who Are You' Super Deluxe Edition- Oasis Conquer America- Saliva- more

Day In Country

Thomas Rhett Expanding 'About A Woman' For Deluxe Edition- Dierks Bentley and The Band Loula Share 'Get Down On Your Knees and Pray' Live- Russell Dickerson- more

-
Day In Pop

Earl Sweatshirt Launching The 3LWorldTour- Mariah The Scientist Takes 'HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY' To No. 1- Stray Kids Top Billboard 200- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Oasis and Cage the Elephant Rock Soldier Field

Live: Close Enemies and Winger Rock Chicagoland

Road Trip: Autumn Fun Awaits in Clarksville, Tennessee

Sites and Sounds: September Music Festivals

Late Summer Gift Guide

Latest News

Oasis Flagship Merch Stand To Hit The Rose Bowl

Tom Petty Estate Open The Vault For Wildflower's 30th Anniversary

mgk Shares 'Tell Me Whats Up' Video

Nine Inch Nails Deliver 'As Alive As You Need Me To Be' Video

Between the Buried and Me Share 'The Blue Nowhere' Video

OK Go Team With Blender Studio For Animated 'Impulse Purchase' Video

Coheed and Cambria Announce Grammy Museum Rooftop Performance

The RUSH Tribute Project To Perform 'Moving Pictures' In Full On 2026 Tour