Coheed and Cambria Announce Grammy Museum Rooftop Performance

(Orienteer) In preparation for the 20 year anniversary of their landmark album, Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Vol. I: From Fear Through the Eyes of Madness, Coheed and Cambria and the Grammy Museum have joined together to announce a very special evening, with an acoustic performance, a Q&A and discussion MC'd by famed MTV personality and radio DJ Matt Pinfield, who happened to be the A&R for the album.

The evening will celebrate and discuss that album and everything leading up to their latest release, The Father of Make Believe, which is out now. The event will take place in the scenic views of the Grammy Museum's downtown Los Angeles rooftop on September 23rd. Tickets available on September 6th at noon PST here.

Additionally, Coheed and Cambria continue to celebrate their recently released album, The Father of Make Believe, with a video for the song "Goodbye, Sunshine" out today. The video was culled from a video of a reggae-inspired version of the same song which the band released last month featuring Nick Hexum of 311. "Goodbye, Sunshine" is the highest streaming song from The Father of Make Believe and the band presents a performance music video that has a look behind the scenes from the aforementioned video.

