Dierks Bentley and The Band Loula Share 'Get Down On Your Knees and Pray' Live

(The GreenRoom) Dierks Bentley and rising country duo The Band Loula have released a powerful, roots-infused live version of the Bill Monroe-penned "Get Down On Your Knees and Pray".

Recorded on Bentley's BROKEN BRANCHES TOUR, the summer dates drew packed crowds at arenas and amphitheaters across the country, where fans were treated to the collaboration each night. Praised as "a convicting, hair-raising number - with grit and heart and endless spirit" (The Bluegrass Situation).

"I first heard this song sung live by the Del McCoury Band," Bentley shared. "It's an old Bill Monroe song that I've always loved, but I never would have thought it was something I'd add to my own set. However that was before I met The Band Loula! We worked up a really cool, swampy arrangement of it that leans on their delta bluegrass-y sound. I'm so glad we were able to make this live recording and have something that lives on past this summer."

"There aren't enough words to describe our summer out with Dierks and Zach. We started the tour as newbies and left with an entire family of folks that we'll cherish for the rest of our careers. As sad as we are to see it end, we're grateful this collaboration with Dierks gets to endure beyond the tour," The Band Loula commented. "Those who got to experience it live get a chance to hear it again, and those who couldn't make it will get a taste of our spin on an old gospel bluegrass tune."

Bentley officially wrapped his 30-city BROKEN BRANCHES TOUR this past weekend, capping off a with a return to New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden. Launched in June, the tour brought Bentley's "chart-topping genius" and "winning blend of heart and humor" (The Arizona Republic) to packed crowds across the country, culminating in an "electrifying" live show and "night of unforgettable music" (All Country News). Each night featured a dynamic, career-spanning setlist "packed full of fan favorites" (Cincinnati City Beat) like "What Was I Thinkin'," "I Hold On" and "Drunk On A Plane," as well as standout performances of new songs from his acclaimed new album BROKEN BRANCHES, including "She Hates Me" and "Well Well Whiskey."

