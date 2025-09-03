Dierks Bentley and The Band Loula Share 'Get Down On Your Knees and Pray' Live

(The GreenRoom) Dierks Bentley and rising country duo The Band Loula have released a powerful, roots-infused live version of the Bill Monroe-penned "Get Down On Your Knees and Pray".
Recorded on Bentley's BROKEN BRANCHES TOUR, the summer dates drew packed crowds at arenas and amphitheaters across the country, where fans were treated to the collaboration each night. Praised as "a convicting, hair-raising number - with grit and heart and endless spirit" (The Bluegrass Situation).
"I first heard this song sung live by the Del McCoury Band," Bentley shared. "It's an old Bill Monroe song that I've always loved, but I never would have thought it was something I'd add to my own set. However that was before I met The Band Loula! We worked up a really cool, swampy arrangement of it that leans on their delta bluegrass-y sound. I'm so glad we were able to make this live recording and have something that lives on past this summer."
"There aren't enough words to describe our summer out with Dierks and Zach. We started the tour as newbies and left with an entire family of folks that we'll cherish for the rest of our careers. As sad as we are to see it end, we're grateful this collaboration with Dierks gets to endure beyond the tour," The Band Loula commented. "Those who got to experience it live get a chance to hear it again, and those who couldn't make it will get a taste of our spin on an old gospel bluegrass tune."
Bentley officially wrapped his 30-city BROKEN BRANCHES TOUR this past weekend, capping off a with a return to New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden. Launched in June, the tour brought Bentley's "chart-topping genius" and "winning blend of heart and humor" (The Arizona Republic) to packed crowds across the country, culminating in an "electrifying" live show and "night of unforgettable music" (All Country News). Each night featured a dynamic, career-spanning setlist "packed full of fan favorites" (Cincinnati City Beat) like "What Was I Thinkin'," "I Hold On" and "Drunk On A Plane," as well as standout performances of new songs from his acclaimed new album BROKEN BRANCHES, including "She Hates Me" and "Well Well Whiskey."
Dierks Bentley Makes Television Debut Of 'Jesus Love Me' On GMA
Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley & Bailey Zimmerman Rock Watershed Festival
Stream Dierks Bentley's New Album BROKEN BRANCHES
Dierks Bentley Kicks Off Broken Branches Tour
Queen's Brian May Rocks 'Could Have Been Me' With The Struts- mgk Shares 'Tell Me Whats Up' Video- Tom Petty Estate Open The Vault- Nine Inch Nails- more
The Sex Pistols Cancel North American Tour Due To Injury- The Who Announce Massive 'Who Are You' Super Deluxe Edition- Oasis Conquer America- Saliva- more
Thomas Rhett Expanding 'About A Woman' For Deluxe Edition- Dierks Bentley and The Band Loula Share 'Get Down On Your Knees and Pray' Live- Russell Dickerson- more
Earl Sweatshirt Launching The 3LWorldTour- Mariah The Scientist Takes 'HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY' To No. 1- Stray Kids Top Billboard 200- more
Caught In The Act: Oasis and Cage the Elephant Rock Soldier Field
Live: Close Enemies and Winger Rock Chicagoland
Road Trip: Autumn Fun Awaits in Clarksville, Tennessee
Sites and Sounds: September Music Festivals
Oasis Flagship Merch Stand To Hit The Rose Bowl
Tom Petty Estate Open The Vault For Wildflower's 30th Anniversary
mgk Shares 'Tell Me Whats Up' Video
Nine Inch Nails Deliver 'As Alive As You Need Me To Be' Video
Between the Buried and Me Share 'The Blue Nowhere' Video
OK Go Team With Blender Studio For Animated 'Impulse Purchase' Video
Coheed and Cambria Announce Grammy Museum Rooftop Performance
The RUSH Tribute Project To Perform 'Moving Pictures' In Full On 2026 Tour