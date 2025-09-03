Earl Sweatshirt Launching The 3LWorldTour

(Orienteer) Following the release of his new album Live Laugh Love, and music videos for album tracks "Tourmaline" and "CRISCO," Earl Sweatshirt announces the 3LWorldTour.

Launching on October 31st at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheater, Earl will take his celebrated discography on across North America to cities such as Las Vegas, Houston, New York, New Orleans, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles for the 11th edition of fan-favorite carnival Camp Flog Gnaw before setting his sights on the EU and UK.

Live Laugh Love is out now via Warner Records and Tan Cressida to widespread critical acclaim. The project reveals a new dimension of Earl's artistry, marking a striking evolution from the raw isolation of I Don't Like Sh*t, I Don't Go Outside.

Upcoming Live Dates

10/31 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks (w/ Denzel Curry & Freddie Gibbs)

11/5 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex - Rockwell

11/7 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

11/8 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

11/9 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

11/11 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

11/13 - Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

11/14 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA

11/16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw

11/19 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Midtown

11/20 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

11/21 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

11/23 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

11/25 - Miami FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell

11/26 - Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

11/28 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Heaven

11/29 - Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

12/2 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

12/3 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

12/4 - New Haven, CT @ Toads Place

12/6 - Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre

12/8 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

12/10 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

12/11 - Chicago, IL @ Ramova Theatre

12/12 - Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater

12/15 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

12/16 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox SoDo

1/20 - Helsinki, Finland @ Ääniwalli

1/22 - Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller

1/23 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Slaktkyrkan

1/24 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio

1/26 - Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefahrlich

1/27 - Berlin, Germany @ Metropol

1/29 - Prague, Czech Republic @ ROXY

1/31 - Vienna, Austria @ Flex

2/2 - Rome, Italy @ Hacienda

2/3 - Milan, Italy @ Farbique

2/4 - Munich, Germany @ Backstage Werk

2/6 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Rote Fabrik

2/7 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Batschkapp

2/8 - Cologne, Germany @ Essigfabrik

2/10 - Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg

2/12 - Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma

2/13 - London, UK @ Exhibition

2/14 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

2/15 - Dublin, Ireland @ The Academy

2/17 - Paris, France @ Trabendo

2/19 - Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Apolo

2/20 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Lisboa ao Vivo

