Earl Sweatshirt Launching The 3LWorldTour

(Orienteer) Following the release of his new album Live Laugh Love, and music videos for album tracks "Tourmaline" and "CRISCO," Earl Sweatshirt announces the 3LWorldTour.
Launching on October 31st at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheater, Earl will take his celebrated discography on across North America to cities such as Las Vegas, Houston, New York, New Orleans, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles for the 11th edition of fan-favorite carnival Camp Flog Gnaw before setting his sights on the EU and UK.
Live Laugh Love is out now via Warner Records and Tan Cressida to widespread critical acclaim. The project reveals a new dimension of Earl's artistry, marking a striking evolution from the raw isolation of I Don't Like Sh*t, I Don't Go Outside.
Upcoming Live Dates
10/31 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks (w/ Denzel Curry & Freddie Gibbs)
11/5 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex - Rockwell
11/7 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
11/8 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
11/9 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades
11/11 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
11/13 - Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
11/14 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA
11/16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw
11/19 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Midtown
11/20 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
11/21 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
11/23 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
11/25 - Miami FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell
11/26 - Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
11/28 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Heaven
11/29 - Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
12/2 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5
12/3 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
12/4 - New Haven, CT @ Toads Place
12/6 - Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre
12/8 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
12/10 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
12/11 - Chicago, IL @ Ramova Theatre
12/12 - Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater
12/15 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
12/16 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox SoDo
1/20 - Helsinki, Finland @ Ääniwalli
1/22 - Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller
1/23 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Slaktkyrkan
1/24 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio
1/26 - Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefahrlich
1/27 - Berlin, Germany @ Metropol
1/29 - Prague, Czech Republic @ ROXY
1/31 - Vienna, Austria @ Flex
2/2 - Rome, Italy @ Hacienda
2/3 - Milan, Italy @ Farbique
2/4 - Munich, Germany @ Backstage Werk
2/6 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Rote Fabrik
2/7 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Batschkapp
2/8 - Cologne, Germany @ Essigfabrik
2/10 - Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg
2/12 - Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma
2/13 - London, UK @ Exhibition
2/14 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
2/15 - Dublin, Ireland @ The Academy
2/17 - Paris, France @ Trabendo
2/19 - Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Apolo
2/20 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Lisboa ao Vivo
