Howard Jones Partners With Steinway For Spiriocast Global Livestream Concert

(HGM) New wave icon/classically trained pianist Howard Jones has just partnered with Steinway & Sons for their next Spiriocast concert. Howard Jones will play on the Steinway Hamburg factory floor as Spirio pianos around the world will remotely mirror his exact performance in real time. The concert will be broadcast live from Hamburg, Germany on October 14th.

The global event will find Jones performing pieces from his latest classical piano release, PIANO COMPOSED, as well as hit songs from his first two albums reimagined on the Steinway Spirio R (modern day player piano). Jones stated, "The moment I saw and heard the Spirio R I was incredibly excited by the potential for composition and performance."

Jones will perform to networked Steinway Spirios in cities including London, Paris, New York and Amsterdam, allowing piano music lovers all over the world to experience Howard's performance in real time - as if they were right there in the room with him. There will be limited tickets available to attend the Hamburg concert as well as the broadcast events in Steinway & Sons showrooms in selected cities. Tickets are available here.

Audiences can enjoy events in Steinway showrooms with the live Spiriocast and live video of Howard's performance across the world. With Spiriocast streaming technology developed for the Steinway Spirio, it is possible to experience live concerts at home. Via the Spirio app, owners of a Spirio piano can join a Spiriocast and enjoy the live stream, verbal commentary and the accompanying video transmission in the app or on a connected TV, and the Spirio grand piano plays acoustically in sync with the transmitted image.

The Spirio R now makes it possible to record, play back, edit and even stream your own piano playing in detail. This iPad-controlled system creates new ways of interacting with the instrument and offers a completely new musical experience, even for people who cannot play the piano themselves. Thanks to the included, constantly growing music and video library, owners can also enjoy the unique pleasure of listening to recordings by the greatest pianists on the planet as if they were sitting at the piano with them in their own homes.

Jones recently released PIANO COMPOSED which utilized his Spirio piano and its accompanying software. The offering, which sold out prior to release, features 10 brand new piano-based compositions and is available in two formats, each having different inspirations/origin stories. The limited edition 180 gram heavyweight vinyl version, PIANO COMPOSED IVORY, also includes a 36-page illustrated booklet containing musical transcriptions of five of the ten pieces as well as an illustrated inner sleeve featuring notes by Jones himself. The standard CD version, PIANO COMPOSED SPIRIO, features the 10 ten tracks reimagined and alternatively sequenced via his Steinway Spirio piano. The Spirio allowed him to add multiple octaves and create pieces that couldn't be played without five or six hands. The result is a kind of evolution of the original IVORY pieces. PIANO COMPOSED SPIRIO is available now on all streaming services.

Electronic music pioneer Howard Jones has been a constant presence on the international touring scene for the past four decades, playing live in a number of different configurations including intimate solo shows and dates with his full high-tech band set-up. He first burst upon the contemporary music scene in 1983, with his English songwriting and pioneering synthesizers with "New Song". His first two albums HUMAN'S LIB and DREAM INTO ACTION were worldwide hits. HUMAN'S LIB reached #1 in 1984 in the UK and featured the hits "New Song," and "What Is Love?" In 1985, Jones released the follow-up, DREAM INTO ACTION, which quickly became a Top Ten Platinum album in the United States and featured the smashes: "Things Can Only Get Better," "Life In One Day," "No One Is To Blame," and "Like To Get To Know You Well."

Howard Jones has sold upwards of 10 million albums worldwide and continues to make new music and tour the world. Jones has performed on NBC's top-rated morning and nighttime shows respectively, Today and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. His ubiquitous hits can be heard in such high-profile television series and films such as "Stranger Things," "Breaking Bad," "Watchmen," "The Carrie Diaries", "Superstore" and "Bumblebee".

Since 1853, Steinway & Sons grand and upright pianos have set the highest standards in sound, craftsmanship, design and investment. Nine out of ten concert pianists choose a Steinway, and countless professional and amateur musicians also appreciate the quality of these high-end instruments. The company operates two factories worldwide - in Hamburg and New York.

