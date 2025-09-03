Jack Schneider Shares Cover Of Carole King's 'Crying In The Rain'

(MPG) Nashville-based singer/songwriter Jack Schneider releases "Crying In The Rain," the latest single from his upcoming LP Streets Of September, which will come out on September 19. Schneider turns the Carole King cut originally performed by the Everly Brothers into a soft folk song with a gentle sound that evokes '70s troubadours and is elevated by vocal harmonies from Wendy Moten (who has sung with folks like Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Vince Gill and Bonnie Tyler).

On the new song, Schneider shares: "When I was eleven or twelve years old, my mom took me to see James Taylor and Carole King together on their reunion tour, and I vividly remember hearing this song in particular for the first time. It has haunted me since then, and despite digging through every version officially released, I've been unable to find a recording that encapsulated the spirit of that song the way I heard it for the first time. The version I recorded turned out differently, of course; but I included it on this record because there is magic in the song itself, and because it's important to me to carry on songs I love from past generations to the next, to breathe life into them so that they can continue to grow beyond the places they came from."

Following years on the road as Vince Gill's rhythm guitarist, Schneider just wrapped a series of shows with the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band ahead of his AMERICANAFEST debut next week on Sept. 10 at the Analog and a Nashville album release show at the bluegrass mainstay The Station Inn on Sept. 23. He will also support Marty Stuart later this year before heading out with Australian guitar wiz Tommy Emmanuel on his extensive tour next April.

Last month, Schneider announced the new LP with the release of the warm, rootsy "Stone's Throw Away," which Atwood Magazine lauded as "a triumph of Jack Schneider's own artistry - a dreamy, enchanting revelation full of heart, humility, and a whole lot of soul." Produced by Matt Andrews (Gillian Welch, Old Crow Medicine Show, Dawes), the new album finds Schneider reflecting on his experience battling a mysterious life-threatening illness and reaffirms the enduring power of storytelling in the face of loss and transcendence. Serving as both a personal reflection and a tribute to the people and places that shaped him, Streets Of September features a mixture of profoundly honest original material and revelatory interpretations. The album also includes a co-write with Gill: the bittersweet first single "How In The World."

Serendipity is a word that surrounds Schneider and everyone in his orbit. In fact, he wasn't even supposed to be making a new record, but when a friend cancelled a recording session he was scheduled to produce, he figured it was a sign to use the studio time to record another LP. In addition, Schneider was even able to pay the ultimate tribute to his late mentor Steve Weisberg, who played on his favorite album of all time An Evening with John Denver, by playing the same guitar Weisberg used on the album on what turned out to be 50 years to the day it was recorded.

Streets Of September was recorded live to tape at Burns Sound in Burns, TN with an all-star band of Nashville's finest including Dom Billett, Jared Manzo, Tony Harrell, Andrea Zonn and Eddy Dunlap. It follows his critically-acclaimed debut LP Best Be On My Way, which featured Gill along with Stuart Duncan among others. Over the course of the last 10 years, he's also shared the stage with folks like Emmylou Harris, the Eagles, Chris Stapleton and Sting, recorded songs with wildly diverse artists from Camila Cabello and FLETCHER to David Rawlings, and toured with Americana mainstays like The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. His prowess as a guitarist and musician has long been proven, now he's ready to be seen as an artist in his own right, and the universe seems to agree.

Streets Of September Tracklist

1. Streets Of September

2. Footprints In The Sand

3. Crying In The Rain

4. How In The World

5. Stone's Throw Away

6. Renee

7. Bright Eyes

8. Gulf of Mexico

Tour Dates

September 10 - Nashville, TN - AMERICANAFEST @ Analog at Hutton Hotel

September 11 - Dallas, TX - Longhorn Ballroom ^

September 12 - Austin, TX - The Paramount Theater ^

September 20 - Decatur, AL - Princess Theatre #

September 23 - Nashville, TN - The Station Inn

September 28 - Decatur, GA - Eddie's Attic

October 28 - Nashville, TN - The Station Inn

November 15 - Decatur, AL - Princess Theater ^

April 8 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater *

April 10 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre *

April 12 - Boise, ID - The Egyptian Theatre *

April 15 - Bend, OR - Tower Theatre *

April 17 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre *

April 21 - Redding, CA - Cascade Theatre *

April 22 - Sacramento, CA - Crest Theater *

April 23 - Santa Cruz, CA - Rio Theater *

April 24 - San Francisco, CA - Palace Of Fine Arts Theatre *

April 25 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove of Anaheim *

April 26 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater *

April 28 - El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia *

April 29 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center*

April 30 - Tucson, AZ - Fox Tucson Theatre *

May 1 - Albuquerque, NM - KiMO Theatre *

May 3 - Tulsa, OK - Cox Business Convention Center *

^ supporting Marty Stuart

# supporting Ricky Skaggs

* supporting Tommy Emmanuel

