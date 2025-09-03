John Fogerty's Extended CBS Sunday Morning Interview Goes Online

(SFM) Rock & Roll icon John Fogerty appeared on CBS Sunday Morning this past weekend (Sunday, August 31), sitting down with correspondent Robert Costa for a powerful profile that traces his journey from chart-topping success to heartbreak to triumph. Fogerty discusses losing control of his Creedence Clearwater Revival songs in the 1970s, fighting for decades to reclaim them, and now, at 80, recording them anew alongside his family on his new album Legacy: the Creedence Clearwater Revival Years.

In the profile, Fogerty revisits such immortal anthems as "Proud Mary," "Have You Ever Seen The Rain," "Bad Moon Rising," and "Fortunate Son," sharing the emotion of reclaiming his life's work while recording these classics on his own terms, with the support and musical backing of his family. He also reveals details about his artistic process, including the small, weathered brown notebook which he first picked up after his Army discharge that eventually went on to become a vessel for his earliest songwriting ideas.

Legacy was released August 22 via Concord to widespread acclaim from Rolling Stone, The Guardian, Billboard, The LA Times, Vulture, People Magazine, and more. MOJO called Legacy "brilliant," while UNCUT describes it as "a masterclass in the primal economy of great rock'n'roll." The San Diego Union-Tribune says, "What is especially remarkable is that Fogerty sings these classics with the same power that he did as a young man, in the same keys and with the same grit as he did 50 or more years ago."

The 20-track collection - produced by Fogerty and his son Shane, with executive production by Julie Fogerty and mixed by legendary engineer Bob Clearmountain - presents definitive new versions of his most beloved songs, now available in both stereo and Atmos for the first time.

Legacy debuted in the top 10 across multiple US charts, including #1 on the Americana/Folk Albums chart. The album also debuted in the top 10 across charts in Germany, Australia, UK, Canada and Netherlands.

Watch the broadcast feature and an extended 20-minute web extra below:

