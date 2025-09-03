Larkin Poe Unplug For Expanded 'Bloom'

(BHM) Larkin Poe - the GRAMMY Award-winning duo of Georgia-bred, Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell - will celebrate the success of their latest album, Bloom, with a deluxe edition of the album featuring An Acoustic Companion Volume II, featuring five stripped-down versions of songs from the critically acclaimed, chart-topping LP. The release follows 2023's An Acoustic Companion, which collected stripped-down versions of four fan favorites.
An Acoustic Companion Volume II arrives at all DSPs and streaming services via their own Tricki-Woo Records on Friday, October 10. A limited-edition picture disc vinyl pressing of An Acoustic Companion Volume II and deluxe CD version of Bloom - featuring an alternate album cover and all five new tracks - will be available exclusively on tour and at the official Larkin Poe webstore. An Acoustic Companion Volume II is heralded by today's premiere of "Mockingbird (Unplugged)," a newly recorded rendition of Bloom's deeply contemplative opening track.
"We wrote and recorded our album Bloom a whirlwind year and a half ago," say Larkin Poe. "In the intervening time, we've carried the songs of 'Bloom all across the USA on tour and have gotten to know them in an even deeper and more personal way. Being able to find some stillness in which to reimagine some of our favorite songs from the album has awoken yet another wave of rebirth in our creative souls and we can't wait for folks to experience the re-blooming of Bloom.
"'Mockingbird' holds a very special place in our hearts, so when we began planning An Acoustic Companion Vol. II, we knew this vulnerable piece would be the perfect place to start," they continue. "We recorded it in Rebecca and Tyler's brand new studio, Crosstie Recordings, and there was something about that fresh, yet familiar space and the stripped back nature of acoustic instruments that let us tap into a really beautiful intimacy - letting the lyrics cut straight to the heart. We didn't mess with the bones of the song, just took away a little of the shine from the original and leaned deeply into simplicity. The riffs settled into themselves, like they'd grown up a bit, and we found ourselves connecting with the song in a whole new way. Kinda like sitting down with an old friend and realizing the conversation still has a new thing or two to teach you."
Larkin Poe Gearing Up For The Bloom Tour
