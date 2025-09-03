Mariah The Scientist Takes 'HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY' To No. 1

(Epic) Mariah The Scientist's ascendant year of highlights continues. Her fourth studio album, HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY has officially debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart, and at no. 11 on the Billboard 200, earning the new project the distinction of being the highest debut on either chart in Mariah's career (her previous album, To Be Eaten Alive, made its entrance at no. 93).

The new set, released on August 22, is powered by the three hit singles on the Billboard Hot 100 including "Burning Blue," charting at #29, the Kali Uchis-featured "Is It a Crime?," charting at #59 and "Sacrifice" a new blossoming Hot 100 hit charting at #88.

'HSS' made several other impactful debuts, including at no. 3 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart, as well as a Top 10 debut on the Top Streaming Albums chart at no. 8. Mariah's ability to connect with her audience has been a hallmark of her artistry since her late 2010s debut, and as a result, solidified her position as one of R&B's most promising stars. With the arrival and early success of HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY, that promised stardom is actualized.

Her explosive year began early, when "Burning Blue" topped the Apple Music chart and earned a Top 25 placement on the Billboard Hot 100. Its provocative music video further stirred the conversation around Mariah's return, and views have soared past the 25 million mark.

This summer, the Atlanta native has taken her RIAA Gold-certified singles directly to the people, a scene-stealing performance at Lollapalooza followed by Ontario's SomeKinda Festival in Canada during Labor Day Weekend. She will also perform at NYC's famed Global Citizen Festival in September, as part of a bill that features The Weeknd, Shakira and TYLA.

Mariah was inducted as a member of The Recording Academy's 2025 New Membership Class in July, and served as the keynote speaker at ENVSN Festival in New York City, connecting with supporters and signing autographs.

Mariah The Scientist is on a skyward trajectory, and it has made HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY one of the year's biggest stories in R&B.

Stream the new album here.

