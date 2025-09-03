(ICLG) mgk returns with his new music video for "tell me whats up," from his recently released album, lost americana. The video, directed by Sam Cahill, unfolds as a vibrant tapestry of recent moments that trace the origins and spirit of his latest project. The heartfelt footage features behind-the-scenes clips from the recent album release and highlights the dedicated community that surrounds him.
Following the release of lost americana, the album landed No.1 in pure album sales, top 5 in the Billboard 200 chart and mgk earned his third No.1 on the Billboard Top Rock & Alternative chart.
Coming off a very successful MGK Day in the heart of his hometown of Cleveland, OH, mgk recently wrapped up his 'Lost XX Road Trip,' which included an underplay in New York, NY, and free shows in Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Milwaukee, WI, and Minneapolis, MN. Adding to the excitement post-album release, mgk kicked off his merchandise collaboration with the Cleveland Browns which is on sale here.
To cap off the year, he will be gearing up for the 5-year anniversary of his widely acclaimed album, Tickets To My Downfall. Fans will have a chance to see him headline the 30th Anniversary Vans Warped Tour in Orlando, FL on November 15-16, and can also catch mgk as he headlines the Mobile Zone at Sphere Stage during the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX on November 20-22.
mgk Goes Deep On New Album 'Lost Americana'
mgk Announces Lost XX Road Trip Shows
Stream mgk's 'Lost Americana' Album
MGK Day Coming To Cleveland This Week
Queen's Brian May Rocks 'Could Have Been Me' With The Struts- mgk Shares 'Tell Me Whats Up' Video- Tom Petty Estate Open The Vault- Nine Inch Nails- more
The Sex Pistols Cancel North American Tour Due To Injury- The Who Announce Massive 'Who Are You' Super Deluxe Edition- Oasis Conquer America- Saliva- more
Thomas Rhett Expanding 'About A Woman' For Deluxe Edition- Dierks Bentley and The Band Loula Share 'Get Down On Your Knees and Pray' Live- Russell Dickerson- more
Earl Sweatshirt Launching The 3LWorldTour- Mariah The Scientist Takes 'HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY' To No. 1- Stray Kids Top Billboard 200- more
Caught In The Act: Oasis and Cage the Elephant Rock Soldier Field
Live: Close Enemies and Winger Rock Chicagoland
Road Trip: Autumn Fun Awaits in Clarksville, Tennessee
Sites and Sounds: September Music Festivals
Oasis Flagship Merch Stand To Hit The Rose Bowl
Tom Petty Estate Open The Vault For Wildflower's 30th Anniversary
mgk Shares 'Tell Me Whats Up' Video
Nine Inch Nails Deliver 'As Alive As You Need Me To Be' Video
Between the Buried and Me Share 'The Blue Nowhere' Video
OK Go Team With Blender Studio For Animated 'Impulse Purchase' Video
Coheed and Cambria Announce Grammy Museum Rooftop Performance
The RUSH Tribute Project To Perform 'Moving Pictures' In Full On 2026 Tour