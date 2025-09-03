mgk Shares 'Tell Me Whats Up' Video

(ICLG) mgk returns with his new music video for "tell me whats up," from his recently released album, lost americana. The video, directed by Sam Cahill, unfolds as a vibrant tapestry of recent moments that trace the origins and spirit of his latest project. The heartfelt footage features behind-the-scenes clips from the recent album release and highlights the dedicated community that surrounds him.

Following the release of lost americana, the album landed No.1 in pure album sales, top 5 in the Billboard 200 chart and mgk earned his third No.1 on the Billboard Top Rock & Alternative chart.

Coming off a very successful MGK Day in the heart of his hometown of Cleveland, OH, mgk recently wrapped up his 'Lost XX Road Trip,' which included an underplay in New York, NY, and free shows in Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Milwaukee, WI, and Minneapolis, MN. Adding to the excitement post-album release, mgk kicked off his merchandise collaboration with the Cleveland Browns which is on sale here.

To cap off the year, he will be gearing up for the 5-year anniversary of his widely acclaimed album, Tickets To My Downfall. Fans will have a chance to see him headline the 30th Anniversary Vans Warped Tour in Orlando, FL on November 15-16, and can also catch mgk as he headlines the Mobile Zone at Sphere Stage during the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX on November 20-22.

