Nicki Bluhm Shares New Single 'Tumbleweed'

(MPG) Nicki Bluhm has shared her new single "Tumbleweed," the next preview of her forthcoming album Rancho Deluxe, out October 3. Featuring infectious guitar riffs courtesy of American Aquarium's Shane Boeker, the new song is about embracing life's unpredictable twists and turns and was inspired by the memories of Bluhm's rafting trip through the Grand Canyon. Atwood Magazine praised the track, calling it "a song of sweet surrender, celebrating the beauty and wonder of being fully present."

About the new song, Bluhm says: "The guitar riff and tone by absolute shredder Shane Boeker (American Aquarium) kicks this song off and just puts a huge smile on my face, makes me wanna turn it up. Lyrically, 'Tumbleweed' is about letting go and trusting in what you cannot see. When I was writing, I had strong images of my time floating down the Grand Canyon. The overhanging cliffs are so imposing and the blind bends in the river are so vast, all you can do is wait and see what is revealed around each turn. You are at the mercy of nature's pace; the wind, the current, the weather. There is no use in worrying or trying to control the situation, you surrender and appreciate the ride."

"Tumbleweed" follows the stomping "Cumberland Banks" and the feel-good "Simple Side of Me", which had Magnet Magazine raving that it "embodies all that's refreshing about the new Nashville." A musical patchwork quilt that captures Nashville's collaborative spirit, Rancho Deluxe finds her reflecting on well-earned lessons from nearly two decades in the music business. Joined by her co-writer, producer and partner Jesse Noah Wilson and other first-rate musicians like Kai Welch (Kacey Musgraves), Jess Nolan (Jenny Lewis) and Cameron Neal (Elle King, Shakey Graves), they pulled from a swirl of influences, including folk-rock, western psychedelia and '60s West Coast soul. The end result features songs that are rooted in resilience, relaxation and the relationships she's built with like-minded collaborators.

Rancho Deluxe arrives after Bluhm's 2023 Cher tribute album, The Beat Goes On, and her 2022 original LP Avondale Drive which was met with acclaim from Relix, PopMatters, The Bluegrass Situation and Americana UK who raved, "Nicki Bluhm might have invented a whole new genre of music with her latest solo album."

Over the years, the San Francisco native has toured with the likes of Phil Lesh and Bob Weir, sharing the stage with the same icons who have helped inspire her trademark mix of rock, California country and hippie soul. Full of that independent spirit, Rancho Deluxe ultimately shows that Bluhm couldn't be any less interested in the rat race of the music industry these days. "I'm growing, I'm reflecting, and I'm recalibrating," she says. "I'm forging ahead in a new way, but doing it on my own terms this time."

Bluhm is currently on the road including a stop at Nashville's AmericanaFest on September 10 at The 5 Spot. In October, she'll be performing at NPR's Mountain Stage in Charleston, WV.

Tour Dates:

September 10 - Nashville, TN @ AmericanaFest - The 5 Spot

September 12-14 - Jackson, WY @ Horseshoe Music Festival

October 4 - Madison, TN @ Lockeland Strings *

October 12 - Charleston, WV @ Mountain Stage

November 16 - Nashville, TN @ Skinny Dennis

November 21 - Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall

November 22 - Mill Valley, CA @ Sweetwater Music Hall

* with Courtney Marie Andrews, The Kernal and Lydia Luce

