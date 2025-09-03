Nine Inch Nails Deliver 'As Alive As You Need Me To Be' Video

(ICLG) Nine Inch Nails unveiled the official music video for their new single, "As Alive As You Need Me To Be." The striking visual, directed by Maxime Quoilin, evokes the sense of escalating pressure heard in the song, drawing on the lyric "All these hands have got a hold of me." Ryan Hahn served as producer and mtla.studio provided creative direction.
"As Alive As You Need Me To Be" - hailed by The New York Times as "a return to the buzz-bomb synthesizers, stomping march beat, stereo ricochets and gut-wrenching vocals of the band's heyday" - is the first single from TRON: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - and the first official music from the band in five years. Pre-order the 7" vinyl here, which includes the B-side "EMPATHETIC RESPONSE," another song from the album.
TRON: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) marks the first-ever film score by Nine Inch Nails although bandmates Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have composed 20 scores under their own names, winning two Oscars, three Golden Globes, a GRAMMY and an Emmy in the process. Set for September 19 via Interscope Records, TRON: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is available for pre-order. Disney's TRON: Ares releases in U.S. theaters on October 10.
Last night, after Nine Inch Nails closed the first of two sold-out shows at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, the venue's screens flipped to give fans a preview of the "As Alive As You Need Me To Be" video as they exited. The clip was also seen on screens at nearby subway stations. After tonight's show at Barclays Center, the North American leg of the sold-out "Peel It Back" world tour will take the band throughout the southern U.S., closing with a two-night stand at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles (September 18 and 19). Joining Reznor and Ross, the Nine Inch Nails touring lineup features Robin Finck, Alessandro Cortini, and Josh Freese. Boys Noize are supporting on all dates.
NINE INCH NAILS - PEEL IT BACK WORLD TOUR 2025 - NORTH AMERICAN LEG
Wed Sep 3 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
Fri Sep 05 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center
Sat Sep 06 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Tue Sep 09 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena
Wed Sep 10 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Fri Sep 12 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Sat Sep 13 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
Tue Sep 16 - Phoenix, AZ - PHX Arena
Thu Sep 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
Fri Sep 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
