Oasis Flagship Merch Stand To Hit The Rose Bowl

Preview of the merch Preview of the merch

(Hustle & Co) Following the kickoff of the Official Oasis Live '25 Fan Store on Hollywood Blvd, a tricked out Los Angeles Flagship Merch Stand will be rolling up to the Stadium on Friday.

Kicking off this Friday, September 5th, the flagship merch stand will be open from 12pm - 6pm PST and from 12pm until end of show on show days, Sept. 6th & 7th. The stand, located on the way to the Brandi Chastain Statue at 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, CA 91103, is open to the public and another custom opportunity for fans to celebrate the cultural phenomenon that is Live '25.

The merch stand is stocked and curated with unique city-themed items such as Los Angeles-branded event merchandise, the Oasis Live '25 Adidas Touring Line, a signature Oasis Live '25 collection emblazoned with LA show dates, and other flagship exclusives.

This news comes on the heels of the opening of the Oasis Live '25 Fan Store at 6250 Hollywood Blvd in Los Angeles, open daily at 10am, now through September 9th. Each store, also free and open to the public, features official Live '25 merchandise, including menswear, womenswear, children's wear, vinyl and more; the highly coveted "adidas Originals x Oasis" collection; limited edition exclusive tees with Oasis album and single artwork graphics, and more.

Related Stories

Oasis Conquer America With North American Reunion Tour

Oasis Stream 'Bring It On Down' From Second Edinburgh Show

Oasis Launch North American Reunion Tour

Oasis Fans Shatter Record In Edinburgh

News > Oasis